Akshay Kumar trolls Kapil Sharma after comedian claims actor asked for blessings for BellBottom by touching his feet





A photo of Akshay Kumar supposedly touching Kapil Sharma’s feet on set of The Kapil Sharma Show was shared by the TV comedian-host on Instagram. In the photo, Akshay reached out to Kapil’s feet as the latter watched. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kapil Sharma joked that Akshay Kumar was looking for blessings for his upcoming BellBottom movie. “Popular film actor Akshay Kumar receives blessings for his upcoming film BellBottom,” he captioned the photo in Hindi. Akshay went to the comments section and trolled Kapil. He wrote: “And after receiving the blessing, here is Mr. Akshay Kumar searching for the brain of Mr. Kapil Sharmas in his knees.” Their jokes left fans divided. + The new photo comes shortly after Akshay mocked Kapil for sending late wishes to BellBottom. Last week on Twitter, Kapil reached out to Akshay and wished him luck with his next movie. “Nice trailer @akshaykumar paji. Congratulations and best wishes to the whole team at #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani,” he wrote. Akshay replied, “Jaise pata chala show by aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon (You sent your best wishes after hearing I would be coming on your show, not before that. I will give you a lesson when I see you). “ Also read: Divya Agarwal: I lost my father last year but now he will be with me in the Bigg Boss OTT house The Kapil Sharma Show is reportedly back this month. A teaser was released recently confirming that the series is set to make a comeback. Kapil has confirmed that the new season will feature Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh. However, recurring actor Sumona Chakravarti was not seen in the promos or the set photos. The comedy took a hiatus after Kapil announced that he wanted to spend time with his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and their newborn son Trishaan.

