Airbnb launches “Bollywood Insiders” and we have all the exclusive scoops!





Get ready for a 10-day virtual festival where top Bollywood talent will host a range of exciting online experiences at AirbnbBollywood Insiders. By Bayar Jain Already an established name for curating compelling experiences, even in the digital realm, Airbnb has now introduced a bunch of unique online experiences; this time, by bringing the best Bollywood talent into the mix. In an announcement made today, the unique homestay and experiences aggregator has been rolled out Bollywood Insiders, a 10-day festival that will celebrate the glitzy film industry with a series of online experiences brought to life by some of the industry’s most talented names, in front of and behind the camera. Noting that this exclusive initiative is a good combination of the nation’s respect for Bollywood and Airbnb’s penchant for curating unique experiences, Amanpreet Bajaj, Managing Director of Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan said : “This program aims to provide our community with the rare opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood personalities and learn directly from these experts. Bollywood Insiders will start on August 13, during which seven unique experiences will be captivating. Think of the director and choreographer’s audition preparation techniques, fireside chats with an Emmy-nominated actor, red carpet outfits with a celebrity stylist, or even indulgent cheat meals sworn by celebrities … programming exploits it all! This festival will allow the public to: Get a taste of the International Emmy Nominee that of Arjun Mathur personal journey and learn the tricks of her growing fame during an unscripted chat.

Go behind the scenes of filmmaking and learn tips to prepare for auditions by an ace director, Clients of Farah Khan.

Prepare indulgent cheat meals as Bollywood stars savor themselves with an award-winning chef Vicky Ratnani.

Jam with the Grammy nominated Bollywood singer, Shilpa rao.

Dress new and take note of the style tips, courtesy of the celebrity stylist Ghavri asked who has worked with fashion icons like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

Embark on a fitness journey with Shivoham, the force that shaped Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get a photo-finish look and doll yourself up in an experiential makeup session with the beauty icon Namrata Soni, the artist who created looks for Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to name a few. Giving a little teaser, Kunder says “having fun” will highlight the hour-long interactive experience, a mantra the director also follows in her day-to-day life. “My experience behind the lens will be an hour of fun conversations with a series of fun auditions where guests can deliver their favorite movie dialogues in front of me. I’ll also be sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes anecdotes from my Bollywood filmmaking and skill-building experience, the director explains. Mathur, too, is delighted with this partnership. Although he is a listed Airbnb host (the actor Villa Goa is listed on the platform), the star feels Bollywood Insidersserves as a means of imparting knowledge to aspiring actors. “My collaboration with Airbnb gives me the opportunity to share my lessons from the industry with a wider audience who are as fascinated by films as I am.” Mathur adds: “… this is the first time that I host an online experience. I can’t wait to meet moviegoers from all over the world and introduce them to the nuances of the profession. Bollywood Insidersonline experiences are now available for booking on a first come, first served basis here. Related: Mandira Bedi Is Now An Airbnb Host & She Tells Us Everything!

