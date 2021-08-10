‘Bridgerton’, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Halston’ Decorators Talk About Set Design – The Hollywood Reporter





The crown (Netflix) “Of the 50 rooms at Buckingham Palace that we have created over the four seasons of The crown, it’s become, at about 120 feet in length, our choice when we want to convey the scale, ”says production designer Martin Childs, who has already won two Emmys for the series (and is an Oscar winner for Shakespeare in love). “After four seasons of evolution, the final plan now exists from The crownBuckingham’s own palace. In real life, the location is Lancaster House, which has already replaced the palace in the movie (The King’s Speech) and television (Downton abbey). “This room, the Long Gallery, connects our throne room to our state living room,” Childs said of the interior location seen here. “Closed doors will lead you to some of the 20 or so rooms built from scratch on sound stages. Now any newcomer to entertainment can find their way from this central London venue to the courtroom and the lounges, stairs and bedrooms of Elstree Studios. “ The future Diana, Princess of Wales (played by Emma Corrin) skates in Lancaster House.

Courtesy of Netflix Bridgerton (Netflix) Netflix’s hit drama set in Regency-era London involved many sets built in the British capital, including this lobby of the Featheringtons, neighbors of the Bridgertons. It is also among the London decorations which follow one another on a place. “In designing it, we limited ourselves to matching the space. We solved this problem by creating an anti-space between the lavish foyer and the door, which replicates our location, ”explains decorator Will Hughes-Jones. “It allowed us to spread our creative wings and add the beautiful plaster details to the walls, inspired by architects John Nash and Robert Adams.” The Hughes-Jones team also researched existing British homes for inspiration, particularly Osterley Park and Claydon House. “Many of the elements on the decor walls were hand carved for the show. The cantilevered staircase, which was so popular at the time, juts out from the hallway to allow the camera to take quick shots down the stairs. More than 300 butterflies, a detail for the Featheringtons, adorn the spindles of the staircase. Of the Featheringtons, Hughes-Jones said, “We wanted to convey their position in society: new money that always tries a little too hard unlike the Bridgertons, who are old money and an established family. “ “Many of the elements on the decor walls were hand carved for the show. The cantilevered staircase, which was so popular at the time, juts out from the hallway to allow the camera to take quick shots down the stairs. More than 300 butterflies, a detail for the Featheringtons, adorn the spindles of the staircase.

Courtesy of NETFLIX Halston (Netflix) In the second episode of the Netflix limited series, designer Halston (played by Ewan McGregor) participates in the 1973 Battle of Versailles fashion show, conceived as a fundraiser for the restoration of the palace. “This room is supposed to evoke one of the many rooms in Versailles, appropriated by Eleanor Lambert for her office while she oversaw the [event]Says production designer Mark Ricker, who was also nominated for an Oscar this year for Ma Rainey’s black stockings. While filmed on location at Alder Manor, an early 20th century mansion in Yonkers, New York, Ricker said that “the research included extensive exploration of photos of Versailles during the event.” Versailles seen in Netflix Halston.

Courtesy of NETFLIX This story first appeared in an August issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.

