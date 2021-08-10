Back, the Altamont Fair where the pleasure of yesteryear meets sophisticated entertainment

ALTAMONT In 126 years of history, the Altamont Fair has only been canceled once in the middle of World War II and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the show is set to return on August 17 for six days, with a full lineup that, despite security protocols and various obstacles related to the ongoing health crisis, organizers say, will deliver an experience as robust as ever.

For an hour, Amy Anderson, director of the Altamont show, and Pat Canaday, a member of the board of directors, did their best to sum up for The Enterprise what the show will be like this year, in terms of entertainment and safety. while in the field a small number of workers and volunteers began some of the preparatory work.

A wide range of options will be available, including wine slushies for adults, scavenger hunts for children, animal rides and shows for families, as well as music, food, bonfires. ‘artifice and more.

We have sophisticated entertainment, Canaday said, and we have fun old-fashioned stuff.

Among the new artists is a chainsaw sculptor, Jennifer Black, from the Finger Lakes region. She’s doing a great job, Canaday said. Shell will be here in the field and sell the items it creates.

From Las Vegas, there will be a hypnotist who, after witnessing the stressors of the past year and a half, will give a daily talk on mindfulness and leveling in turmoil, Anderson said, in addition to the usual hypnotic fare.

There will also be wine tastings, pig races, crafts, cake decorating and country life education.

We have a rooster crowing contest, which is going to be fun, Anderson said, explaining that the cocky birds, pre-fair morning chatter is one of the things she has a strong Type-A who described being often pulled in several directions at once as she goes about her management of the fair eagerly awaits each day as she arrives in front of the crowd.

As far as music is concerned, Canaday and Anderson have described a range of groups that cover the genres of classic rock, Celtic, country and a group, Black Mountain Symphony, baroque-classical violin, haunting folk tunes, ballads, funk- punchy rock and dance numbers.

Black Mountain Symphony is a band Anderson said he met when performing at a small brewery in Schoharie. They were amazing, she said, and I was like, Hey, are you playing in other places, or just here? And that’s how they were born.

The lead singer of a band that performed at the fair before Mid-Life Crisis returns under a new nickname, Geezer. (Group slogan: Neither young nor dead somewhere in between.)

Those 65 and over, Grange members and military personnel will be admitted to the fair for free on Wednesday, August 18, with activities on that day designed for them. We have an ice cream party at the Farmhouse Museum when we were on the slower side of the fair, said Anderson,… And we have a military presentation at 2pm on Wednesday where we invited politicians and stuff that comes and goes. .. celebrate the military, both active and veteran.

On other days and for all other people (except children under 36 inches who are admitted free every day), tickets may be purchased in advance online or in person for $ 18, or at the door on the day of admission for $ 22. Tickets purchased online have a service charge of $ 1.90, and tickets purchased with a credit card are charged 3.5 percent, according to the fair’s website. Tickets cover parking and all attractions including the Circus and Halfway.

Anderson said that, since last week, early sales of tickets for this year’s fair have exceeded the number sold around this time in 2019.

COVID-19[feminine

Tous les aspects de la foire se dérouleront dans le cadre de protocoles de santé améliorés, dont beaucoup ont été développés alors que la pandémie était à son pire niveau plus tôt cette année, avant que les restrictions ne soient assouplies, a déclaré Anderson. Mais alors que les personnes en bonne santé et vaccinées peuvent se sentir relativement en sécurité à la foire cette année, on ne peut nier que le virus a laissé sa marque, même si les organisateurs de la foire ont bien rebondi.

COVID, malheureusement, a tout affecté, a déclaré Anderson. Nous avons en quelque sorte dû repenser à quoi ressemblerait une foire.

Anderson a expliqué qu’en avril, l’État devait approuver les plans de la foire, ce qu’il a fait environ deux jours avant que le gouverneur Andrew Cuomo ne lève les restrictions les plus imposantes.

Avec l’assouplissement des restrictions, l’optimisme concernant l’été augmentait, mais maintenant, a déclaré Anderson, alors que les choses commencent à paraître un peu effrayantes dans deux semaines, se préparaient comme si toutes ces restrictions devaient toujours être en place.

Nous allions donc avoir des panneaux partout pour la distanciation sociale, nous avons construit des stations de désinfectant pour les mains, nous avons des masques. Nous sommes allés et avons fait tout cela parce que c’est ce qu’on nous a dit que nous allions devoir faire, alors nous avons investi tout ce temps et cet argent dans la préparation de COVID.

Anderson a déclaré que le port du masque sera fortement encouragé parmi les non vaccinés, mais pas appliqué, conformément aux directives des Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

En raison de la toile de fond de la pandémie, certains événements familiers, comme le Royal Hanneford Circus, seront un peu différents. (Ce qui aurait été une tente fermée aura désormais un toit ouvert, ce qui permettra aux trapézistes.)

D’autres événements, comme le Monster Truck Show, organisé par JM Motorsports, ne seront pas présents du tout.

La société que nous utilisons est merveilleuse, a déclaré Anderson, et ils nous ont contactés et nous ont dit: Écoutez, si COVID est toujours réel, je ne pense pas que vous obtiendrez la présence pour justifier de dépenser beaucoup d’argent pour nous avoir là pendant deux heures, donc Je vais te sortir de ton contrat si tu veux.

Alors je suis allé voir le conseil d’administration et ils ont dit, faisons-le, a déclaré Anderson. … C’était énorme pour [JM Motorsports] to be able to do it for us.

Some vendors, unfortunately, were unable to keep their businesses afloat during the shutdown, Anderson said, and at least one has died.

Beyond that, there have been logistical challenges, such as labor and resource shortages, and some members of what could be described as a fair family will not be able to attend as it would be too great risk to their health.

Anderson recounted how a 90-year-old man, who has attended the fair every year since the 1970s, drove in not long ago and told him he wouldn’t be coming this year. Another 80-year-old will also be staying at the house, Anderson and Canaday said in tears.

So it’s not just a physical challenge to prepare for this fair, Anderson said. It’s emotional. The people we have seen all along will not be here.

Our plan to make the tears disappear is to put on the best show possible with all the resources we have, Canaday said, know that we are going to share agriculture, and we are going to share history, and we are going to share the best l energy that we can offer.

And cotton candy, Anderson interjected. Don’t forget the cotton candy.