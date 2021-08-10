BIGGEST Bollywood Clashes on Independence Day





Box office clashes have been rife for years now. That is, until the pandemic hits.

Now the number of big movies released has dropped dramatically.

This Independence Day weekend, two great movies are coming out on OTT: Bhuj – The pride of India and Shershaah.

As Ajay Devgn star releases on Disney + Hotstar on August 13, the movie Sidharth Malhotra is releasing a day earlier on Amazon Prime Video.

Both films have a patriotic flavor as they are based on two officers of the armed forces, who faced Pakistan in 1971 and in the Kargil War of 1999 respectively.

Joginder Tuteja takes a look at the major Independence Day weekend clashes over the past decade.

2019

Mangal Mission

Box office collection: Rs 203 crore

Home Search

Box office collection: Rs 99.50 crore





There were no outings in 2020, but the year before Akshay Kumar and John Abraham faced off on Independence Day.

While Mangal Mission concerned India’s space mission, Home Search told the true story of a terrorist encounter in Delhi.

Both films became hits and while Akshay marked his first double century with Mangal Mission, John narrowly came close to scoring a solo century with Home Search.

2018

Gold

Box office collection: Rs 105 crore

Satyameva Jayate

Box office collection: Rs 90 crore





Akshay and John, who are real life friends, also faced each other the year before when Gold and Satyameva Jayate arrived the same day.

Both films had their own target audiences.

While Gold was a sports film set at the time and aimed at the classroom audience, Satyameva Jayate was a massive crime drama with John playing the role of a vigilante and Manoj Bajpayee as his older brother.

Once again, both films performed well in theaters.

2017

Toilets – Ek Prem Katha

Box office collection: Rs 134.25 crore

Jab Harry met Sejal

Box office collection: Rs 64.50 crore





Akshay was a regular on the Independence Day weekend, and he posted his post on Swachh Bharat – Toilets – Ek Prem Katha – occasionally.

There was a direct box office clash as Shah Rukh Khan released Jab Harry met Sejal a week earlier.

Toilet doubles the turnover of the latter. Imitaz Ali’s romantic musical was a big flop.

2016

Rustom

Box office collection: Rs 128 crore

Mohenjo Daro

Box office collection: Rs 58.50 crore





The year before, Akshay was challenged by Hrithik Roshan when the latter decided to release his Mohenjo Daro the same day as Rustom.

Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama was a major setback despite being a decent flick as the actual story of Rustom (with a bit of fiction added) turned out to be a major hit and doubled the turnover.

2015

Brothers

Box office collection: Rs 85 crore

In 2015, Akshay made a solo arrival for his film, Brothers.

A two hero movie starring Sidharth Malhotra, this sports and family drama was a production of Karan Johar starring Karan Malhotra (Agneepath) as a director.

The film did decent box office sales, but the high production costs meant it couldn’t really go the distance.

2014

Singham’s Return

Box office collection: Rs 140 crore

Ajay Devgn’s only film on Independence Weekend, in addition Bhuj, has been Singham’s Return.

The film got off to a good start at the box office, and it was also Ajay Devgn’s best ever.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, it went on to earn a lot of moolah at the box office.

2013

Chennai Express

Box office collection: Rs 227 crore

Once upon a time in Bombay Dobaara!

Box office collection: Rs 61 crore





Until a few weeks before their release, Shah Rukh and Akshay Kumar were to face each other on Independence Day.

Business analysts felt that if their films arrived in different weeks, it would benefit everyone.

Then Chennai Express arrived a week before Once upon a time in Bombay Dobaara! and turned out to be a huge blockbuster. Akshay, however, felt the heat, as his gangster movie didn’t go too far.

2012

Ek Tha Tiger

Box office collection: Rs 199 crore

Wasseypur Gangs – Part 2

Box office collection: Rs 23 crore





In 2012, Eid and Independence Day came on the same date, and so Salman Khan Ek Tha Tiger made a blockbuster debut at the box office.

He narrowly missed the club by Rs 200 crore.

The film that challenged him at the box office, although a week later, was Wasseypur Gangs – Part 2.

Nawazuddin star Siddiqui has done some good business, but Ek Tha Tiger was too much to bear.

2011

Aarakshan

Box office collection: Rs 43 crore

Phhir

Box office collection: Rs 2 crore





Two films belonging to different genres arrived on Independence Weekend in 2011.

While Aarakshan was a socio-political drama, Phhir was a mysterious thriller.

Prakash Jha aimed to take the Rajneeti forward with this great movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Manoj Bajpayee.

The film did average box office sales.

The stars of Rajneesh Duggal, Adah Sharma and Roshni Chopra Phhir was a major trade disaster.