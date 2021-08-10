Celebrate Bollywood with a multitude of online experiences





A 10-day festival, Bollywood Insiders, delivering engaging online experiences that bring India’s film industry to life through Airbnb, will run from August 13-22, 2021. The travel platform has announced the launch which will enable top talent in the industry to host online experiences. Guests from all over the world will have the chance to experience Indian culture by walking behind the velvet rope of a Bollywood setting and interacting with its larger-than-life personalities. Bollywood Insiders will offer 7 unique online experiences. From learning audition prep techniques with director Farah Khan, to an intimate fireside chat with international Emmy nominee Arjun Mathur and showcasing your best dress style with celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, guests can experience the rigorous training and preparation that their favorite Bollywood stars have. Through the program, guests will get a glimpse into the making of their favorite Bollywood movies and stars. “We’re excited to launch Bollywood Insiders, a campaign that combines India’s love for movies with Airbnb’s collection of unique and authentic experiences. This program aims to provide our community with the rare opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood personalities and learn directly from these experts. We look forward to continuing to create additional experiences that will foster connection between customers, ”said Amanpreet Bajaj, Managing Director of Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Speaking about her experience, Farah Khan said, “My mantra in life is have fun no matter what you do and that’s the spirit I bring to my online experience on Airbnb. My experience behind the lens will be an hour of fun conversations with a series of fun auditions where guests can deliver their favorite movie dialogue in front of me. I will also be sharing many behind-the-scenes anecdotes from my Bollywood filmmaking and skill building experience. “ The festival program offers the possibility of: Learn about the life of an actor in an unscripted conversation with Arjun Mathur who shares his personal journey and discusses the skills and traits that fueled his stardom. Discover the secrets of filmmaking with Farah Khan who will also share tips on preparing for auditions. Cook up some of Bollywood star’s favorite most indulgent cheat meals with award-winning chef Vicky Ratnani. Jam with Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao. Get style advice from famous stylist Tanya Ghavri who has worked with popular Bollywood figures such as Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Sara Ali Khan, among others. Start an enriching fitness journey with celebrity trainer Shivoham, who has sculpted Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Get a fabulous pic with beauty icon Namrata Soni’s makeup shoot based on her experience with Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, to name a few. All online experiences will be available for booking starting August 10 at 10:00 am IST / August 9 at 9:30 pm PT on a first come, first served basis at www.airbnb.com/bollywoodinsiders. Related

