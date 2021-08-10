Entertainment
New book takes a close look at Jeff Goldblum, Hollywood’s most enigmatic actor
It was 2018, and cultural writer Travis M. Andrews was talking with his Washington Post peers about the release of jazz ensemble Jeff Goldblum’s debut LP and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.
I said, why is Jeff Goldblum so popular right now? I get it, in the ’90s, but it’s still ubiquitous, Andrews told The Chronicle. So I wrote this play and started to get more and more interested in him. This guy’s career doesn’t make sense, you couldn’t plan this career. And I think that’s why people relate to him.
The Product of Andrew’s Curiosity is a new book about the man who may be the most famous Pittsburgh Jew in popular culture: Because Hes Jeff Goldblum: The Movies, Memes and Meaning of Hollywoods Most Enigmatic Actor. Feather, an imprint of Penguin Random House, released the 320-page hardcover tome in May.
Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum was born October 22, 1952 and grew up in the Mon Valley suburb of West Homestead. After starring in plays and an unlikely film in Death Wish in 1974, he went on to act as a journalist in The Big Chill and starred in David Cronenbergs The Fly. He became a household name in the 1990s as he took on leading roles in some of the highest-grossing films of the decade, most notably Jurassic Park in 1993 and Independence Day in 1996, and later their sequels. respective.
Andrews has not conducted any new interviews with Goldblum for the book, he said, but among the themes he discusses is adversity and the longevity of the actors, the artist and the artist. and test drive to the blockbuster superstar passing through the Internet sensation.
Andrews was also won over by his relationship with Judaism, which the writer said Goldblum does not typically discuss in interviews. Goldblum, who was born to Jewish parents and attended an Orthodox synagogue, said he decided he wanted to become an actor while also practicing Torah reading for his bar mitzvah, according to the Jerusalem Post.
One of the things to note is that he talked a lot about growing up in West Homestead and growing up without knowing another Jewish family, Andrews said. He felt a bit like an outsider and devoted himself to the arts.
Pittsburgh, at least recently, has also been at the center of Goldblum’s identity. Garfield tattoo artist Matt McKelvey kicked off an annual Jeff Goldblum Day, an iconic (and, true to the person she’s imitating, often quirky) celebration in Goldblums’ hometown. Pittsburgh City Council officially recognized the day, and in 2019 Goldblum himself jumped into the action, appearing at a local tattoo parlor as someone got a Goldblum tattoo.
Andrews said he thinks Goldblum is claiming to be mystified by the allure of Jeff Goldblum Day, but I think he knows why people are kissing him that way, he said. He talked about liking it.
He seems to be tickled by it.
Much of Goldblum’s love for Pittsburgh became apparent in the 2000s, Andrews said. In 2006, he starred in Pittsburgh, a mock comedy that follows Goldblum, playing himself, as he attempts to get a green card for his Canadian girlfriend by appearing with her in a regional production of The Music Man at Pittsburgh. And, not unimportant, Andrews said Goldblum is a self-proclaimed Steelers fan.
Andrews understands the Pittsburgh draw. Although raised in New Orleans, Andrews lived for a time in Birmingham, Alabama, sometimes referred to as the Southern Pittsburgh because, like Pittsburgh, it experienced a post-Civil War industrial boom in the late 1800s. 19th century and early 20th century. .
Andrews first visited Steel City about two or three years ago and was won over by its charm.
I liked it a lot, he told The Chronicle. I felt very at home there. PJC
Justin Vellucci is a freelance writer living in Pittsburgh.
