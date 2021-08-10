Christina Applegate reveals MS diagnosis – The Hollywood Reporter





Christina Applegate has revealed that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 49-year-old actress shared the news Monday night by posting a message to her 1.4 million followers on Twitter. Applegate wrote, “Hi folks. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It was a weird trip. She added, “But I have been so supported by people I know who also have this condition. The road has been difficult. But as we all know, the road continues. Unless some asshole blocks it. In a follow-up tweet, Applegate wrote, “As a friend of mine with MS said, ‘we wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I’m asking for confidentiality. As I go through this thing. Thanks xo. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the disease, which affects more women than men and is usually diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, is described as “an unpredictable and often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the circulation of the blood. information. in the brain, and between the brain and the body. With her diagnosis, Applegate joins the estimated 2.3 million people living with the disease worldwide. A number of stars have revealed that they have been living with MS in recent years, most notably Applegate disease. The sweetest thing co-star Selma Blair, Soprano actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, talk show host Montell Williams and reality TV star Jack Osbourne. Hollywood journalist contacted Applegate representatives. In August 2008, Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and later that month announced that she no longer had cancer after a double mastectomy. His battle with cancer was included in the scripts for the Netflix drama series Dead to me, in which Applegate stars and produces executives. Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It was a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people I know who also have this condition. It has been a difficult road. But as we all know, the road continues. Unless some asshole blocks it. – christina applegate (@ 1capplegate) August 10, 2021 As a friend of mine with MS said, we wake up and take the right action. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for confidentiality. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo – christina applegate (@ 1capplegate) August 10, 2021

