Entertainment
Light, camera, action! Airbnb Ready to Celebrate the World of Bollywood with ‘Bollywood Insiders’
Bollywood Insiders on Airbnb
When it comes to travel, staying with Airbnbs is always my choice. I mean what’s better than exploring a new city or a new country in an authentic way, amirite? It gives me a much better taste of what it’s really like to experience in the destination I’m traveling to. Their concept has always been my absolute favorite, and guess what! They now offer something more interesting and exciting. Do you want to know what it is?
Well, Airbnb has launched Bollywood Insiders, a 10-day festival of engaging online experiences that will bring the Indian film industry to life. It will be brought to life by the best talent in the industry, and guests from around the world will have the opportunity to experience our rich Indian culture by walking behind the velvet rope of a Bollywood setting and interacting with famous personalities.
You must be wondering what exactly awaits you, right? Bollywood Insiders will offer 7 unique online experiences. From learning preparation techniques to auditions with an ace filmmaker Farah Khan | to an intimate conversation by the fireside with the international Emmy nominee, Arjun Mathur, and put on your best fashion foot
forward with the celebrity stylist, Ghavri asked. Guests will have first-hand experience of the rigorous training and preparation their favorite Bollywood stars undergo. In short, through the program, guests will get a glimpse into the making of their favorite Bollywood movies and stars.
Here is the line-up of all the Bollywood personalities:
Arjun Mathur
Arjun Mathur
The audience will have the opportunity to experience the life of an actor during an unscripted conversation with the actor, Arjun Mathur who will share his personal journey and address the skills and traits that fueled his fame.
Farah Khan |
Farah Khan |
Ace filmmaker, Farah Khan | will share tips on how to prepare for auditions and be successful. She will also talk about the tricks and secrets of cinema.
Vicky ratnani
Vicky ratnani
For people who want to know the most beloved indulgent cheat meals of Bollywood stars, don’t worry! Because, award-winning chef, Vicky ratnani will also share them with you!
Shilpa rao
Shilpa rao
Like people say music is good for the soul and you know what better? bollywood singer Shilpa raosoulful vocals and that’s exactly what Bollywood Insiders has planned for you. A jam session with the talented singer.
Ghavri asked
Ghavri asked
We all want to put our best foot forward in fashion and what could be better than getting the advice of a celebrity stylist? Right? Well, Ghavri asked who has worked with popular Bollywood figures such as Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Sarah Ali Khan, among many others, she will give her the best fashion tips and tricks to achieve every look you wear!
Shivoham
Shivoham
Getting in good shape and shape isn’t just about adjusting to the clothes you want to wear, but also being an integral part of your mind and soul. Start a rewarding fitness journey with the celebrity trainer Shivoham, who sculpted people like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Namrata Soni
Namrata Soni
Have you ever wondered how is Deepika padukones eyeliner is still on Fleek, and how Sonam kapoor still manages to wow us with her looks without makeup or glam make-up? Don’t worry because Namrata Soni who worked his magic on Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Sarah Ali Khan among others will host an online session and reveal her makeup secrets!
All online experiences will be available for booking starting August 10 at 10:00 am IST on a first come, first serve basis at http://www.airbnb.com/bollywoodinsiders.
I’m super excited about this one and can’t wait to see what they have in store for us! And you?
