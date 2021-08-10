Hollywood movie legend Arlene Dahl’s retirement weekend for sale, $ 4.95 million





Hollywood actress Arlene Dahl’s weekend retreat is back in the market with a price cut. Known as Treetops, the gated estate of Sparkill has hosted a slew of Hollywood celebrities over the years, including Ginger Rogers, Helen Hayes, and Joan Rivers, among many others. Dahl, who turns 96 this month, has appeared in more than 30 films during her career, including “Reign of Terror”, “Three Little Words”, starring Red Skelton and Bing Crosby, “Womans World” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” In her later years, she appeared as fan favorite Lucinda in the ABC soap opera “One Life to Live”. Dahl is the mother of actor Lorenzo Lamas. “Margaritaville in Rockland: Waterfront property on the market “Cheap Old House” broke the internet: Elmiracastle goes viral Find your sweet spot: New bakeries open in Rockland, Westchester She and her husband MarcRosen, founder of Marc Rosen Associates, specializing in the design and packaging of luxury cosmetic products, purchased Treetops in 1981. The couple married in 1984. The property is now listed for $ 4.95 million with Douglas Elliman. It had previously been listed at $ 6.5 million in 2019. The Victorian Italianate house, which dates from 1859, is set on nine acres on a private road. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom home features plenty of period details, from high ceilings and full marble-topped moldings on nine fireplaces and vintage facade and back porches overlooking the property, which includes an inground pool. There is also a three story red barn with a separate apartment and a two car garage. Do you like this house? Address: 4 Deer Run, Sparkill Registration price:$ 4.95 million Schools:South of Orangetown Contact:Michelle Licata, Douglas Elliman, 212-645-4040 Karen Croke is the feature editor for lohud.com and poughkeepsiejournal.com. Find my stories here. Contact me at [email protected]

