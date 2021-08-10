Jee Le Zaraa, a Bollywood road trip for women was long overdue





20 years after the release of Dil Chahta Hai, a film that redefined friendship – and modern cinema in many ways – Farhan Akhtar has announced his next road trip. Entitled Jee Le Zaraa, the film will be produced by Reema Kagti-Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani, with Farhan in the director’s chair a decade after Don 2. Now, with feathers like Dil Chahta Hai and his successor Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on their hats, it’s safe to say that this safar movie won’t be a pain – as have the many attempts to bring together female friendships and road trips. The Trip, Four More Shots Please Season 2, even tracks from Veere Di Wedding, for example – but we don’t make those pit stops along the way. We’re heading straight for Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, in what looks like one of Bollywood’s biggest casting co-ops to date, but more importantly, a travel film about them. long-awaited women. Did someone say road trip? Glad to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do so. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #Katrina Kaif @ aliaa08 will begin filming in 2022 and I can’t wait to get this show on the road. pic.twitter.com/Ycg5tRnEeF Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021 It’s time for the girls to get out of the car, right? In 2001, Sameer, Akash, and Siddharth in Dil Chahta Hai did what most college friends failed to do: take a trip to Goa. On the road, the audience came face to face with the characters, understood them, caught a glimpse of themselves and fell in love. Their journey, however, did not end when they returned to Mumbai, it was only just beginning. 10 years later, in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the boys zapped through the picturesque streets of Spain. The trip here, while remaining a metaphor for life and personal growth as before, has become more intrinsic to the storyline itself. With every puncture, every fight, every bump in the road, the story of the three – Imraan, Arjun and Kabir – unfolded. With Jee Le Zaraa, we expect the same depth and treatment, because nothing less will do. Because let’s face it, female friendships, not to mention a story of women on the road, have remained largely unexplored by Bollywood. With the exception of an angry Indian goddess here or an Axon there, female friendships have either remained subplots like Queen’s, or have been painted in broad, thin lines of love like in Fire. or Margarita With A Straw. In the end, women and their friendships have never been in charge of a great Bollywood movie. No, we’re not saying it’s the need for wake-up time, we’re not saying give us a “women-centered” travel film because well, equality. We say give us a human story, with a road trip in the center, which is not so imbalanced in terms of gender. After all, women also deserve to live a little bit – jee le zaraa. A Bollywood casting cooperative Another reason that piques our interest when it comes to Jee Le Zaraa is the cast that he has managed to put together. Three full-fledged female megastars will pilot this project, and in turn the box office figures on their shoulders. In an industry that is still run by male superstars, this certainly comes out as a statement, even if it wasn’t the intention. Filming for Jee Le Zaraa is slated to begin in 2022. Produced by Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and Tiger Baby Films by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Jee Le Zaraa brings Farhan back to the director’s chair 10 years after Don 2 (2011) . READ ALSO | Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip-film, Jee Le Zaraa READ ALSO | Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 20 Years of Excel Entertainment, Says We’re Just Getting Started

