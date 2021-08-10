Kamya Panjabi shares return photos with Pratyusha Banerjee on the actor’s birthday, see here

Actor Kamya Panjabi took to Instagram to share a montage of photos of the late actor Pratyusha Banerjee on his birthday on Tuesday. Pratyusha was known to have played Anandi in the hit TV series Balika Vadhu.

Sharing the video, Kamya wrote: “Happy birthday #anandi.” It was a collection of images; some from Pratyusha dressed as her character Anandi from Balika Vadhu and others from Kamya and Pratyusha together.

The duo also appeared together on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. They would have become good friends after that.

Pratyusha, if she had been alive, would have been 30 on Tuesday. She died in 2016. Her then-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, was later accused by her parents of aiding and abetting suicide.

Kamya was in the news some time ago when she criticized Vikas Gupta for claiming he dated Pratyusha. Speaking to a leading daily newspaper, Kamya said: Respect those who are not with us and do not talk about anyone’s personal life. Pratyusha is not here to tell the world whether it is right or wrong. She is not here to verify these claims. Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now? Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye (Does he want fame?) I don’t like him at all. I haven’t read or watched the interview. I don’t want to know ki Pratyusha ke baare mein sach likha hai, jhooth likha hai ya tareef likhi hai (I don’t want to know if truth, lies or praise has been written about Pratyusha).

Recently, Pratyusha’s parents revealed that they had become penniless fighting her court cases. Speaking to Aaj Tak, actor Shankar Banerjee’s father said, “After this accident, it seems a terrible storm came in and took everything away from us. We didn’t have a single penny left with us. we lost everything fighting in the second case.