Entertainment
Kamya Panjabi shares return photos with Pratyusha Banerjee on the actor’s birthday, see here
- Actor Kamya Panjabi took to Instagram to remember his friend, the late actor Pratyusha Banerjee, on his birthday. See here.
POSTED ON AUGUST 10, 2021 3:26 PM EST
Actor Kamya Panjabi took to Instagram to share a montage of photos of the late actor Pratyusha Banerjee on his birthday on Tuesday. Pratyusha was known to have played Anandi in the hit TV series Balika Vadhu.
Sharing the video, Kamya wrote: “Happy birthday #anandi.” It was a collection of images; some from Pratyusha dressed as her character Anandi from Balika Vadhu and others from Kamya and Pratyusha together.
The duo also appeared together on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. They would have become good friends after that.
+
Pratyusha, if she had been alive, would have been 30 on Tuesday. She died in 2016. Her then-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, was later accused by her parents of aiding and abetting suicide.
Kamya was in the news some time ago when she criticized Vikas Gupta for claiming he dated Pratyusha. Speaking to a leading daily newspaper, Kamya said: Respect those who are not with us and do not talk about anyone’s personal life. Pratyusha is not here to tell the world whether it is right or wrong. She is not here to verify these claims. Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now? Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye (Does he want fame?) I don’t like him at all. I haven’t read or watched the interview. I don’t want to know ki Pratyusha ke baare mein sach likha hai, jhooth likha hai ya tareef likhi hai (I don’t want to know if truth, lies or praise has been written about Pratyusha).
Also Read: When Mumtaz Overcome Her “Heavy Iranian Thigh Complex”, Wore Bikini: “Felt Very Sexy”
Recently, Pratyusha’s parents revealed that they had become penniless fighting her court cases. Speaking to Aaj Tak, actor Shankar Banerjee’s father said, “After this accident, it seems a terrible storm came in and took everything away from us. We didn’t have a single penny left with us. we lost everything fighting in the second case.
To close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/kamya-panjabi-shares-throwback-pics-with-pratyusha-banerjee-on-late-actor-s-birth-anniversary-see-here-101628582945755.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]