Thompson Hollywood debuts in the heart of Los Angeles Hospitality Net





Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is proud to announce the launch of Thompson hollywood, the luxury hotel located on Wilcox Avenue, near Hollywood and Vine. A dynamic blend of global sophistication, hyper-local immersion and intuitive service, the prime location embodies the Thompson Hotels brand promise to provide guests with the ultimate state-of-the-art ‘in-the-know’ experience. travel. The new 11-story hotel features 190 Mid-Century-inspired guest rooms, including 16 suites, a sophisticated dining concept from celebrity chef Lincoln Carson and Bar Lis, a rooftop lounge, and a swimming pool with stunning city views. Sure to be a gathering place for tasteful travelers and the eclectic Hollywood community, the highly anticipated project is owned by Relevant Group in collaboration with Steinberg Hart for architecture and interior design by Tara Bernerd & Partners. , with Ten Five Hospitality overseeing food and drink. . Carefully designed by renowned London interior design studio Tara Bernerd & Partners, the 11-story hotel innovatively combines the characteristics of timeless elegance with a raw industrial touch to create a unique, relaxing and inspiring atmosphere. , familiar and new. The overall design is bold and confident, drawing inspiration from the West Coast Modernist movement and a touch of Hollywood glamor as inspirations to blend seamlessly into a contemporary and elegant approach. At the entrance, a trellis-covered walkway invites guests to a lobby adorned with mid-tone woods and teeming with verdant greenery, forming a peaceful and welcoming haven on arrival. A spectacular custom terrazzo floor awaits guests underfoot, with an intricate metallic inlay pattern that perfectly complements elegant Mid-Century and contemporary furnishings, bespoke Tara Bernerd & Partners rugs and an inviting terrazzo reception desk . The convenient lobby bar – topped with a striking retro green onyx – serves coffee, cocktails or casual bites for those who come, go or stay to socialize, all with the laid back hospitality and the iconic inclusive spirit of the the Thompson Hotels brand’s desire to ensure that everyone who walks through the doors feels more like a resident than a guest. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the rooms with natural light throughout the property and in the guestrooms, offering panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and beyond, and immersing guests directly in the bustling energy of the city. . Guest bathrooms feature walls and vanities finished in rich terrazzo amid contrasting pale tile floors, while exclusive DS and DURGA amenities add another touch of luxury to the experience. An honor bar with various curated selections, crisp Egyptian cotton linens, 55-inch smart TVs, and a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness studio round out the other exceptional amenities that enhance every stay. Through inviting layers of textures, timeless mid-century furniture and finishes, luxurious terrazzo details and a selection of modern art, Thompson Hollywood is redefining the notion of Hollywood glamor and is fast becoming one of the Los Angeles’s finest destinations for the culturally savvy traveler. and the premises.

