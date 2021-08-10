Entertainment
Producer describes impact on the arts of closing Airdrie Town Hall events
A theater producer criticized the decision to turn Airdries town hall into a long-term vaccination center, saying it would have an additional impact on arts and community events just as performance spaces are allowed to reopen.
Glasgow Philharmonic founder and creative director Ross Gunning was finalizing preparations for the Movies to Musicals show scheduled for the next few months when he received an out of the blue email saying the Stirling Street venue was now unavailable as its main room is expected to be used for a Covid Vaccination Booster Program for the next two years.
He says his group was absolutely devastated to learn that their already postponed performance could no longer take place as existing reservations are being canceled; and believes that the loss of the venue for public events will have a negative effect on the city.
The North Lanarkshire Council said the building was chosen for use as a vaccination center to meet NHS requirements for size, location and seven-day use, adding: The vaccination schedule is our priority number one.
Ross told Lanarkshire Live: No one seemed to know what was going on with City Hall; when I put the news on Facebook telling everyone, people would then ask me about their classes and the events going on there.
Airdrie Town Hall is the city’s largest cultural venue and all the artists desperately wanted to return. Various amateur theater companies will be wondering where they are going to go now, and I don’t think the consequences for the region have been considered. .
The health and well-being of everyone is so important; but why are they using an auditorium full of reservations for concerts and events that all need to be canceled? Couldn’t they have used a space like a church hall or a football stadium, which is not used every day?
It is always the arts that are affected; the last two years have been very difficult and it is becoming even more so. Trying to give young artists opportunities, for free; the government must stand up and support the arts.
Ross was offered an alternate venue to Motherwell for his show which he first presented at Airdrie to a sold-out audience two years ago, with his booking scheduled for 2020 then being postponed to this year after the closure of the town hall during the first lockdown 18 months since.
However, he said of the new dates: They were so far away from what we expected the show is only a few weeks away, and I can’t let go of the performers and the kids who didn’t take the stage. together since February 2020.
We were able to get a new venue in Lanark for the September 16th date and they are helping us make it work, but it was hard and very stressful work, especially on whether the tickets would be transferred or refunded.
Airdrie City Hall has had our money for two years and says it could take us weeks to get it back, but they expect us to book another place and shell out even more where do we get this money from after two years with nothing due to a pandemic?
The other vaccination centers in North Lanarkshire will be located at the Link Community Center in Cumbernauld and the existing facility at the Ravenscraig Sports Center in Motherwell.
Each meets criteria such as having a single hall large enough for up to 10 vaccination routes, separate entrances and exits, seven-day use, parking, and public transport.
Council officials said they would continue to use the small room, located upstairs at the Airdrie site, for cultural and community activities, including art classes, movie screenings and rentals.
A spokesperson for the local authority told Lanarkshire Live: We remain in the midst of the fight against a global health pandemic and the NHS vaccination program is our number one priority.
We have offered the groups a suitable alternative for their events to take place and we will continue to engage with the groups so that a solution can be found.
However, at the moment our absolute goal is to work with our partners in the NHS and the Scottish Government to support the successful roll-out of the vaccination program.
