Bollywood actresses who rose to fame after debuting

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 4:18 pm 1 / 6 Actresses Who Found Success After Their Bollywood Debut Bollywood is one of the largest film industries in the world, providing entertainment for audiences in India and even overseas. The industry respects and gives people all over the world the chance to show their talent on the big screen, giving them the opportunity to jumpstart their careers. But as glamorous as the industry looks from the outside, it’s hard to keep up in Bollywood with the high workload and public expectations. There are a lot of actors in Bollywood who have been successful long after they made their debut in the industry as they struggled to find the right script that would make them shine on screen. Here are Bollywood actresses who rose to fame after making their Bollywood debut. Read ahead to find out more. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the heist drama Teen Patti, but rose to fame in 2013 with the romantic drama Aashiqui 2. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 6 Vidya Balan Vidya Balan made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Parineeta and she became a household name in 2011 with her perfect portrayal of South Indian celebrity Silk Smitha in her biopic The Dirty Picture. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Parineeti chopra Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut playing a supporting character in 2011 with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, but rose to fame in 2012 playing the main character in Ishaqzaade. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 6 Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Gangster but rose to fame in 2008. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Kiara Advani Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly, but rose to fame with her portrayal of former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhonis wife, Sakshi Dhoni in her biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

