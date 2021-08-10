The actor of the animated film Super Mario Bros. lets slip his obscure role • Eurogamer.net

We knew next to nothing about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film. from Nintendo – until today, when American comedian Sebastian Maniscalco blurted out that he would play a character in the film.

Nintendo has generally been quiet on the plot of the film, which marks Mario’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus, which is understandable.

But, speaking of long absences, what about? Maniscalco has revealed that he will be voicing Spike, Mario’s boss – a character likely based on Foreman Spike from the 1985 NES Wrecking Crew game.

Foreman Spike.

Foreman Spike is a bearded antagonist who has only appeared a handful of times in Nintendo games over the years. He’s definitely not someone most Nintendo fans would expect to see on screen.

Maniscalco didn’t seem too concerned with keeping his role a secret, however.

Speaking on the Bertcast podcast, when asked what he was doing later that day, Maniscalco replied that he was recording a dialogue:

“I’m in the Super Mario Bros. movie, an animated movie,” Maniscalco said. “I play Spike, their boss. So I’m going to do it, at age 12.”

Officially, Nintendo has simply said that work on the film is still going smoothly at production company Minions Illumination despite the pandemic. First announced in 2017, the animated film Super Mario Bros. should finally be released in 2022.

Mario Illumination Movie News: Here is the video of Sebastian Maniscalco confirming his role in the animated Super Mario Bros. movie as Spike, [the brother?s] chief? pic.twitter.com/sK5QS84cJP – MichaelO2000 (@ MichaelO2k) August 8, 2021