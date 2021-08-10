We For India: Ed Sheeran and Mick Jagger join Bollywood stars to raise funds for Covid relief in India





Ed Sheeran and Mick Jagger will join Bollywood stars in a virtual fundraising event on India’s 75th Independence Day to help raise funds for Covidrelief in the country. The three-hour event, called We for India: Save Lives, Protect Livelihoods, will take place on Sunday August 15 and will be broadcast live worldwide on Facebook. The event, which hopes to raise more than $ 3.5 million in donations ($ 2.5 million), will be hosted by Indian actor Rajkummar Rao, the star of the Oscar and BAFTA nominated film. The White Tiger. According to a press release: All donations will be earmarked for post Covid-19 pandemic missions and will provide vital preventive measures against future waves. The funds will also provide essential facilities such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators and essential drugs as well as intensive care units. Donations will also be mobilized to support long-term public recovery and rebuild livelihoods such as those plunged into poverty due to declining income and total loss of income. Humanitarian efforts in the form of meal and ration kits will be provided to rural and urban families financially affected by the pandemic, and cash relief will be provided to families who have lost an immediate limb, the press release said. The list of participants consists of more than 100 celebrities from the film, music, comedy and sports industries. Two Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and American guitarist Nile Rodgers will perform at the event. Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register now Indian movie stars, including Toofaan Actor Farhan Akhtar, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza, award-winning storyteller Jay Shetty and filmmaker Karan Johar are also in attendance. The event is conceptualized by global social impact company The World We Want, produced in association with Reliance Entertainment with funds deployed by the GiveIndia Foundation. The world has been stunned by the stories of families torn apart by the loss of loved ones and businesses forced to close, plunging thousands of people into poverty, said Natasha Mudhar, founder of The World We Want. We believe in the power of global solidarity when everyone, everywhere, comes together in a collective effort to create change. By harnessing the power of popular culture, we hope Us for India will entertain and inspire action, encouraging people around the world to act now to raise essential funds not only to save lives, but also to restore, rebuild and renew lives devastated by the crisis. She added: This is one of the largest coordinated efforts to mobilize support to deal with the impact of the pandemic. Together, we can prevent this health crisis from having a lasting impact, including extreme poverty and hunger. Us for India is a bugle call that we are all with India side by side. A leading Indian scientist who predicted a third wave of Covid-19 in the country said India’s pandemic situation was worsening and the increase in the number of daily deaths was concerning. The Delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected in at least 80% of samples collected in Delhi over the past three months, the city government said. Currently, there are 3,88,508 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, with a total of 4,28,682 deaths. Read our Covid blog live here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/ed-sheeran-jagger-covid-india-independence-b1899854.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos