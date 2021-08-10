Amid the Raj Kundra porn racketeering affair, more trouble looms for Shilpa Shetty and her family. A police team from Lucknow has arrived in Mumbai to question Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty in a suspected fraud case related to the welfare center. Two FIRs were reportedly registered at Hazratganj and Vibhutikhand police stations in Lucknow. One team has already arrived in Mumbai for questioning and another will soon be arriving to question the Bollywood actress and her mother.

Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Ghosh booked for fraud

According to News18, “Shilpa Shetty and her mother took millions of rupees from two people on behalf of opening a branch of the wellness center, but the promise was not kept. In this case, Jyotsna Chauhan, a resident of Omaxe Heights in Vibhutikhand Police Station and Rohit Veer Singh in Hazratganj Police Station had filed a complaint for alleged fraud. Now Hazratganj Police and Vibhutikhand Police have sent notices to question Shilpa Shetty and her mother in this matter.

Besides her Bollywood projects and TV shows, Shilpa Shetty runs a fitness channel called Iosis Wellness Center. She is the president of the company while her mother is the director.

