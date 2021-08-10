Stephen Colbert removed from Obama’s guest list | Entertainment





Stephen Colbert was removed from the guest list for Barack Obama’s 60th birthday. The former US president celebrated his mark of age with a lavish party at his 29-acre Marthas Vineyard estate over the weekend, but was forced to reduce the guest list from 500 to 200 due to the pandemic of COVID-19 and the host of the Colbert talk show was one of them. injuried people. Speaking on ‘The Late Show’, Stephen explained, “I know what you’re thinking, ‘So Steve, what was the party like?’ I don’t know. I didn’t go. In the massive reduction, I was massively reduced. “Here’s the thing a hot ticket is what it was, but given all the pandemic and the Delta variant, a celebrity mosh pit might not have been the wisest choice, so Obama decided to reduce the guest list for her party. “ However, Stephen and his wife Evelyn still made it to Martha’s Vineyard this weekend as they had already booked their flights. He explained, “We were invited… we booked a flight, got a hotel, then five days before the party we got a voicemail saying they were cutting back. [Evelyn] I was wondering if we could still go to Marthas Vineyard and since everything was not refundable I said yes we can. “ However, Stephen, 57, has no ill will towards Barack or his wife Michelle and hopes they will witness his 60th birthday when he reaches the milestone age. He said, “By the way, Mr. Former President, my own 60th birthday is approaching in three years. And you, sir, won’t want to miss it! And Michelle, of course. You are lovely, happy birthday sir! “

