Midland County Fair will bring new events, old favorites next week





Midland County Fair returns for its 83rd year with a mix of fan favorite attractions and a few new features.

The Midland County Fair officially opens on Sunday August 15 at noon, but halfway activities including rides and games will begin on Monday August 16.

“We are very happy to welcome this community and the many guests who come to the fairgrounds each year. It’s a great collection of animals, rides and entertainment, ”said fair manager Trish Steele. Entertainment for all ages will return to the grandstand. Admission for each event is $ 12 for adults and $ 7 for children 10 and under. This year, the show offers the possibility of purchasing tickets through its website tickets.midlandfair.com/p/tickets

The Super Kicker Rodeo will take center stage Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m., with barrel races and bronco. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday nights will be brought to life with derby events, including the all-new Bump and Run at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, featuring vehicles competing on an oval track with a speed bump in one. roads. The Figure 8 Derby / Burnout and Auto Cross & Demolition Derby will take place on Thursday and Saturday respectively, both at 7:30 p.m. “We get a lot of interest in demolition derby events,” Steele said. The grandstand races will end with the SJO Super Cross, a motocross event, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Visitors to the Midland County Fair can also enjoy a range of free entertainment, including daily screenings of the Muxlow Exotics reptile show near the belvedere, directly opposite the fair office. The educational show will feature over 30 species of exotic reptiles and amphibians, including pythons and alligators. Customers can experience additional thrills halfway through, which will offer a full range of rides and games. For those stopping for lunch and dinner, there will be a wide range of food vendors selling fried dishes, including elephant ears and corn dogs, as well as beef tips and buns. cinnamon. “We are delighted to see everyone coming back,” Steele said. Fairground staff have been busy planning this year’s event and ensuring visitors and workers stay safe and healthy. Employees are working with the Midland County Department of Health, have created improved cleaning protocols, will install hand sanitizing stations, and post additional signage to encourage people to wash their hands and be aware of their situation current. Despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Steele expects them to have a “super-duper” fairground experience this year. “We very much hope that the community will continue to support our fair as it has done in the past,” said Steele. Doors open daily at 10 a.m. Parking for the fair is $ 8 per vehicle, $ 20 for a weekly pass. General admission is free. For more information on this year’s County Fair, including a detailed schedule of events, visit www.midlandfair.com.

