Entertainment
Actress Pushpa Rashmika Mandanna EXHIBITS Bollywood; Reveals the Creepiest Thing in Hindi Film Industry
Rashmika Mandanna will soon enter the Hindi film industry. ICYMI, the actress will make her Bollywood debut alongside Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra with Mission Majnu. And even before her first Hindi release, Rashmika Mandanna has another Bollywood movie in her cat. She also has goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta to name a few. So, the South Indian beauty recently sat down for an interview with Anupama Chopra, in which she showed her whole heart while answering questions. Thus, it is reported that Rashmika Mandanna was asked about the scariest thing in the film industry. And her answer will make people frown. The actress Dear Comrade was quick to respond that she found the scariest people in the industry.
Rashmika was also asked about Vijay Deverakonda and his connection. The actress who worked with actor Liger in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade is said to have been in a relationship with him. However, the duo maintained a position of good friends. When asked about it, the actress said he was her go-to person in the industry.
Meanwhile, Anupama Chopra shared a video on her gram in which Rashmika Mandanna is seen talking about her accent. Rashmika has been seen talking about how people often point out to her that she has an accent. Watch the video here:
Rashmika is quite young and dominates the southern entertainment industry. She started with a role in Kirik Party and went on to star in films like Anjani Putra, Chamak, Geetha Govindam, Devadas to name a few. Last year she was seen starring Mahesh Babu star Sarileru Neekevvaru and Nithiin star Bheeshma. This year, the actress made her Tamil debut with Suthan facing Karthi. The actress has Pushpa in the pipeline with Allu Arjun.
What do you have to say about Rashmika’s revelation? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.
