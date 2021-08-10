Out of conflicts: Jammu and Kashmir to regain its film glory? | Bollywood





The love affair between Bollywood and Kashmir is in the process of finding a new storyline whose goal is to move away from the lines of conflict and make it a favorable state for filming, thanks to the recently launched film policy. Last week, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the film policy in the presence of actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. It comes with a one-stop-shop clearance mechanism, equipment, location and talent directories, in addition to offering other incentives and grants to filmmakers. Now, industry experts believe it will help the state regain its former glory of being a filming destination. It was a popular destination a long time ago, but it died out due to terrorism. Now the government is trying to make people feel safe to go there, and that is why they are offering incentives, which is a great move, says trade expert Komal Nahta. There was a time when Kashmir was a mirror of the winter wonderland with a whimsical touch, with memories of Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore dancing around the valley still etched in everyone’s mind. The love faded with stories consumed by tension in the valley, with an emphasis on chaos, clashes and strife. Now it’s time to rectify the narrative, notes producer Ashoke Pandit. The film policy will encourage the film industry to visit the state and will also have a knock-on effect on tourism, while providing jobs for the local population. Showbiz is the best industry for getting into tourism … see how package changed the whole economy of Ladakh. The state has suffered for 30 years because of the conflicts, and now things are better, and we have to show it, he says. Hamid Director Aijaz Khan adds: “Previously we used to take all the equipment. But if we get everything from there it will really help. It’s a really good idea. It’s a positive sign for anyone considering filming in the state. In recent times, films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tube lamp, Uri: the surgical strike and Kalank, were shot in the state. Now actor Aamir Khan is shooting Laal Singh Chaddha the. Hami Asto Productions’ Pratyusha Sharma, which organizes shoots in J&K regions, believes people will now think twice before traveling to international destinations to recreate the beauty of Kashmir. The policy will ensure that more than 50% of the project is shot in the state. Normally people come to Kashmir for a short streak. Now filmmakers have the flexibility to plan more scenes and a longer schedule. In addition, the myth that the state is insecure must be eliminated. The people of Bollywood know this, but the Southern film industry is still hesitant to come. We need to tackle it first, says Sharma, who is currently in discussions with many Bollywood makers planning to come to the state for recognition. To this, Kashmiri actor and filmmaker Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan adds: “It will help the state to become a filming destination, to gain tourism, to make things better for the hospitality and transport industry.

