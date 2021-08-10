“Hrithik Roshan is my Bollywood dance idol”





Sooraj Pancholi made his comeback with Time To Dance against Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s sister. The film was directed by Stanley D’Costa and produced by Lizelle D’Souza, wife of choreographer and director Remo D’Souza. ‘Time To Dance’ premieres on television this week. The film introduced ballroom and Latin dance to Indian audiences for the very first time. This is Sooraj Pancholi’s third film as an actor after Hero and Satellite Shankar. Speaking of his inspiration in dancing, Sooraj Pancholi told IANS: “When it comes to Bollywood dancing, Hrithik Roshan is my idol. I love to dance, but Latin was new to me. I never thought I could one day make a Latin Bollywood film, something that has yet to be explored in Indian cinema. With this film I have to learn a lot of new dance forms and work with some really talented dancers from around the world. Recalling his character’s preparations in the film, he said, “Before I started shooting the film, I had practiced for about four months to perfect these dance forms and learn the style. It was a challenge to rehearse day and night. However, Remo Sir and his team made it look like a piece of cake. Isabelle and I both knew dance, but we are not professional dancers. It was therefore difficult to put yourself in the shoes of a dancer. Sharing her experience working with co-star Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi said, “Isabelle is very hardworking and a great co-actress to work with. I have already worked with Katrina Kaif as an assistant director and Isabelle is as passionate as her older sister. I believe she has a long way to go. As the film will be shown on the big screen for the first time, Sooraj said: “Time To Dance” is a very light and entertaining film to watch during these difficult times. I’m sure kids, as well as adults, will love this movie. Sooraj’s next film is ‘Hawa Singh’. ‘Time To Dance’ will have its world television premiere on Sony MAX on August 14. Must read: Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data Singer Pushpa Pagdhare Struggles for Her livelihood: I don’t even get proper royalty for my songs Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/time-to-dance-actor-sooraj-pancholi-hrithik-roshan-is-my-bollywood-dance-idol/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos