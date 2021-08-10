How the Indian Armed Forces Became the New Bollywood Poster | Movies

IThe Indian military will play a leading role this summer. On August 12, in time for Independence Day on the 15th, the large Hindi version of Amazon Primes is Shershaah, the biopic of the revered figure of Captain Vikram Batra, posthumously decorated with the highest military honor in the world. India, the Param Vir Chakra, after his death fighting Pakistani troops. in the heights of Kargil in 1999. Shershaah (meaning King of the Lions) was the code name for Batras during radio communications.

Shershaah is part of a long and popular tradition of Indian military films the war of Kargil single-handedly inspired eight box office hits and launched in the wake of yet another big-budget production, Bhuj: The Pride of India, about the military building behind enemy lines an airstrip. air force, with the help of 300 village women, during the 1971 war with Pakistan which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. September will see the release of Ekkees (Twenty One), a biopic of the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, died in the same conflict.

This current wave of war films reflects India’s growing militarism in recent years and is firmly linked to contemporary political concerns. Contrary to the policy of strategic restraint of the previous government, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made much of the military confrontation with Pakistan. In 2019, Modi reportedly ordered an airstrike on a base in Balakot, Pakistan after a bomb attack on Indian soldiers in Kashmir; three years earlier he had authorized a special forces raid in Pakistani-administered Kashmir following grenade attacks against Indian forces. Indeed, Modis’ 2019 re-election campaign was based on his retaliation to Balakot; to be called Indies chowkidar keeper, he was re-elected by a landslide. But Pakistan is not the only neighbor with which India has quarreled. Last summer, deadly melee skirmishes took place in the Galwan Mountains on the border with China, when India lost 20 soldiers while intelligence sources believed China suffered at least 43 victims. The theme of war, especially mountain warfare, is at the forefront of the public’s mind.

Shershaah revisits what remains of the highest altitude war waged by any army in history. The Kargil War also followed the opening up of the Indian economy in the 1990s and the arrival of multi-channel satellite TV, streaming news and the internet, the first televised war of the India, according to Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the role of Batra. Even before his death, Batra had become a national hero when he spoke to a young television reporter from NDTV news channel about his promotion on the battlefield to captain while recovering from an illness in a field hospital. In this interview, Batra revealed that his battle cry had been, Yeh dil eat more! (The heart wants more!), Taken from a popular Pepsi ad at the time. The slogan is now more famous for the use of Batras than for any cola; while the journalist, Barkha dutt, has become one of the country’s most famous and outspoken journalists, the Indian version of Christiane Amanpour.

We have seen it unfold step by step, explains Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, senior researcher at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies in New Delhi. Her whole life was played on TV, they even went to talk to her parents. The audience had that connection to all these young boys. We were all glued to our televisions.

Kargil’s War has been portrayed on screen several times, but Shershaah is the first film shot in the area close to where the fighting took place, a bare moonscape, covered in sharp, broken rocks that slide underfoot and gives an idea of ​​how difficult the conditions were. It was the toughest mountain war ever, says its Tamil director, Vishnuvardhan. We were unable to fire at the actual location because it is 16,000 feet and the oxygen level is too low. We only managed to film between 12 and 14,000 feet. But we were able to understand the terrain and the challenges they faced. Even at this altitude, everyone from talent to technicians was losing their breath.

Sidharth Malhotra plays Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal / AFP via Getty Images

This year’s other major war films, Bhuj and Ekkees, take place during the 1971 conflict with Pakistan, which in the Indian mind defines the relationship between the two powers. The geopolitical complexities, the massacres of civilians and the refugee crisis, more than 10 million people have fled to India and the political and economic crisis that this has caused in India, leading to Indira Gandhi declaring a two-year state of emergency in 1975, have rarely reached the Bollywood screen, which prefers commercial action stories of individual courage.

Unlike military engagements with China or the failure of the peacekeeping operation in Sri Lanka undertaken between 1987-90, India’s wars with Pakistan are favored by Bollywood because we always win, says Iyer-Mitra. Such films are used by India in the same way as war films are used by the US military, for recruitment and propaganda purposes. You are assured of military cooperation. The military fully supported the production of Shershaah, sending two officers to assist.

The military is one of the few institutions whose makeup reflects India’s vast multi-ethnic and multi-religious population. Public support for him transcends regional and communal loyalties. Batra, the subject of Shershaah, had grown up soaking up the romance of the military with his twin brother, Vishal, watching the Sunday morning action television series Param Vir Chakra, named after the honor qu ‘he received at his death. Both had wanted to be soldiers, but after being rejected by the army, Vishal became a banker and supported production. It’s a proud moment, he said, looking at his brother being played by Malhotra. We had a great childhood and spent 20 years together. The country knows my brother as Shershaah, but will now know him as Vikram.