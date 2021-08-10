Priyanka Chopra announces her return to Bollywood as she reveals her latest film





Her bright smile and ambitious energy have captured the hearts of Hollywood and now Priyanka Chopra Jonas is returning to her roots as she will star in a new Bollywood film. Breaking the news on Instagram, Priyanka says she can’t wait to start filming with two of her good friends and fellow Bollywood queens Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Together, the three female protagonists have featured in more than 120 films. The new Hindi film, Jee Le Zaraa, will be a celebration of the friendship announced by Chopra. The title of the film loosely translates to the phrase live a little. There are not enough female multi-star Hindi films.Priyanka Chopra Jonas The 39-year-old has wanted to return to the Bollywood screen for some time and says the idea came after an impulsive phone call with Katrina and Alia. The trio met in February 2020 to put their ideas together and were successful in deciding who they could bring in the industry to bring their vision to life. Talk about all the stars that align !! Priyanka wrote. This one is brotherhood to friendship and breaking the mold !! Priyanka Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas at the 2021 British Academy Film Awards (Photo: Jeff Spicer via Getty Images) The other cast members of Priyankas also took to their own Instagram pages. Katrina said it’s just too much fun when she’s with the other two. She wrote, Combine that with a great screenplay, an awesome director, a road trip and a and the sky’s the limit. In her Instagram post, wrote Alia, 50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later. With hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are. #JeeLeZaraa 2 years ago 3 girls got together with 1 dream.Alia bhatt Priyanka’s career began almost two decades ago and she has faced her own share of criticism from the public. In 2019, she was interviewed during a panel at BeautyCon on his hypocritical views on the Kashmir conflict. She had sent a controversial tweet as airstrikes were launched from India to Pakistan. Her tweet was particularly honored because of her position as Unicef ​​ambassador. The story continues But she bounced back from criticism and featured in the recent White Tiger movie on Netflix. Reports suggest Jee Le Zaraa will be released in 2023. Priyanka says to see you at the movies and for those who have waited a long time for her return, they will definitely be lining up for tickets. This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.

