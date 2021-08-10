Kerala actor assault case, Kavya Madhavan appears in court of first instance





The case concerns a popular actress who was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi in February 2017.

In the latest development of the Kerala actor sexual assault case, actor Kavya Madhavan appeared on Tuesday August 10 in Ernakulam Magistrates’ Court. Popular actress in the Malayalam film industry, Kavya Madhavan is the wife of actor Dileep, who is the eighth accused in this case. The case concerns a popular actress who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi in February 2017. The charge is that Dileep hired people to kidnap and assault the actor and wanted them to record pictures of the deed and give it to him. The main defendant in the Sunilkumar case alias Pulsur Suni had told police during the investigation of the case that a memory card containing images of the sexual assault was kept in the office of Laksyah, a clothing company in line led by Kavya Madhavan. . Investigators conducted a search of Laksyah’s office in Kochi in 2017. The investigation team also interviewed Kavya Madhavan during the investigation, with the main allegation being that Dileep was unhappy that the survivor in the case had disclosed his extramarital affair to his first wife Manju Warrier. He then reportedly saw Kavya Madhavan, who would later become his second wife. More than 50 people from the Malayalam film industry are witnesses in the case. The alleged involvement of influential actor Dileep had drawn more attention to the case. The case had a huge impact on the Malayalam film industry as the industry split into people who supported the survivor and those who stood up for Dileep. Manju Warrier, Samyukta Varma, Kunchako Boban, singer Rimi Tomy are among those who made statements in the case in December 2017. In July of this year, Vishnu, an accused became approving in the case, was arrested for failing to appear in court of first instance. He was the tenth defendant but had become an approver in February of this year. Malayalam actor assault: what Manju, Rimi and Kavya told police about Dileep Manju Warrier in her statement to police said she divorced Dileep in 2015 and that the extramarital affair between him and Kavya was the reason. Manju had also said that it was the survivor actor who had revealed this extramarital affair to him. Kavya Madhavan had said that she was not aware of the start of the problems between Dileep and Manju. Kavya also said that Dileep told him that the surviving actor sent Manju pictures of her and Dileep sitting together.

