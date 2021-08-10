Akshaye Khannas Character Sid In Dil Chahta Hai

Entertainment
It has been 20 years since Farhan Akhtars Dil Chahta Hai came out and changed the way Bollywood films were made and viewed. With Aamir Khan (Akash), Saif Ali Khan (Sameer) and Akshaye Khanna (Siddharth aka Sid) in the lead roles, the film revolutionized storytelling, cinematography and art direction in the industry. Today, it’s a cult movie that fans come back to whenever they need a pick-me-up.
Source: YouTube / T-series
Dil Chahta Hai is about three men and their old friendship. Together they take a road trip to Goa and spend most of their waking hours together. However, as they fall in love and evolve as individuals, they become estranged from each other. While all three characters are loved by fans for their distinct personalities, I loved the emotional maturity, nuance, and grace Sid brought to the story.
Source: YouTube / muthukumaran paz
From the moment the trio appear onscreen, it becomes clear that Akash and Sameer are man-children who have a lot to do with growing up. Sid, on the other hand, is a sane, sweetly brooding man who is not only self-aware but also the backbone of this friendship. Portrayed by the wonderfully talented Akshaye Khanna, Sid is a breath of fresh air in an industry that perpetuates the idea of toxic masculinity and macho men. He is calm, composed, empathetic and is not afraid to express his emotions.
Source: YouTube / Excel Films
In the film, Sid is an artist who captures emotions on his canvas. Through his art, he expresses his inner turmoil and that of his subjects. He doesn’t lead his life at the same pace as his friends who can’t seem to dig deeper than the surface. Sid feels too much, understands people and questions the peculiarities of life. As Sid hangs out with his gang, there is a certain distance in him that sets him apart from the chaotic energy of his friends. It’s like he’s looking for something, something that would satisfy his artistic sensibility. Sid’s search (both the man and the artist) seems to come to an end when he meets his muse and eventual love Tara Jaiswal (Dimple Kapadia).
Source: YouTube / T-series
Tara is an interior designer who uses alcohol as a coping mechanism to cope with her complicated divorce. As Tara and Sid discuss art and their personal lives, Sid goes from an empathetic friend to a love for her. And for good reason. After all, Tara is the only person who could read it and the essence of her paintings. While Tara does not share her feelings, Sid is content to be her friend, to offer her support and to paint her portrait. When Akash and Sameer discover the true nature of Sid’s feelings for Tara, it causes a quarrel between the friends and they go their separate ways.
Source: YouTube / Scenes-Dil Chahta Hai
Throughout the film, what stood out to me was Sids’ quiet empathy for his friends, his ex friends, his mother, Tara and everyone who crosses paths with him. As a kid of the 90s, I grew up on a basic diet of Bollywood movies that normalized the idea of a macho man chasing (read the stems) and even harassing the woman until ‘she gives in to his advances. In some other films, the hero does not blink before resorting to violence and abusive behavior to release his pent-up frustration and express his emotions. So when I watched Khannas Sid speak in a soft, calm voice, do art, and selflessly love, it changed the way I viewed a romantic hero. Gone are the days of the loud, straightforward man, and instead we had a kind, slightly reclusive Sid. He makes you feel that if you give him your whole heart, he will hold your hand, give you a hug, and tell you that everything will be fine.
That’s why, even two decades later, Sid continues to be one of the best screen heroes Bollywood has ever seen. Whenever I need to believe in the innate goodness of human beings, I return to Dil Chahta Hai to watch Sid navigate life calmly and gently. Khannas’ talent is unmatched as an actor who expresses himself more through his silences than his dialogues. It’s been two decades, and there’s barely another male Bollywood figure who can hold a candle to Khannas Sid. While I’m not optimistic, I hope someone (looking at you Akhtar siblings) writes more characters like Sid because we need to see more kind, empathetic and, as they say, gentle men. on the screen.
Social and main image credit: Excel Entertainment
