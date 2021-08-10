



Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the screenplay for the 2007 film with Will Smith, clarified that “I am a legend” is pure fantasy according to an anonymous source in a recent New York Times Report said they feared vaccination because of the events of the film.

In this film, based on the 1954 novel of the same name, an attempt to turn the measles virus into a cure for cancer goes awry, infecting most of humanity and turning people into zombie-vampire hybrids. Vaccines are not taken into account in the plot.

Goldsman tweeted a succinct response to the misinformation inspired by the movie: “Oh. My.God. It’s a movie. I made it up. It’s. Not. Real.”

The film has been a vehicle for anti-vaccine sentiment since the first Covid-19 vaccines were authorized in 2020. Reuters released a “fact check” of the film’s plot in December of the same year after social media users circulated claims that a “vaccine” had zombified the characters in the film.

To be clear, vaccines never caused zombie-like reactions in recipients. Countless reports over the past year show that vaccination against Covid-19 is the best defense against serious illness or death from the disease. A new analysis of The data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than 99.99% of fully vaccinated people have not had a breakthrough case of Covid-19 that resulted in hospitalization or death. (The CDC did, however, use a fictional zombie apocalypse to teach disaster preparedness in 2011.) Smith, whose virologist character spends much of the film fending off infected mutants and searching for a cure for the potential cure, has not commented on the “I’m a legend” hubbub. But it seems those who base their fear of vaccines on the film misunderstood its plot.

