‘What if…?’ Review: Marvel Animated Series Brings Endless Possibilities To Its Multi-verse On Disney +

The “What if …?” The comic book debuted in 1977, with the question “What if Spider-Man joins the Fantastic Four?” As it turned out, changing a key moment in history – the Fantastic Four had indeed offered Spidey membership, and he passed away – caused ripples large and small. As the unintended consequences grew, the anthology format offered examples of the butterfly effect via new stories each month, sometimes clever and others wacky.

The spirit translation of this idea to television has been executed with meticulous care and both feet are deeply rooted in the Marvel films in terms of the storylines and cast members vocally performing their roles. Of these, the most heartbreaking and notable is Chadwick Boseman, who recorded material as T’Challa / Black Panther before his death last year.

This episode, which weaves T’Challa into Guardians of the Galaxy mythology, is perhaps the most original of the three previewed, but it sums up the ability to take wild swings that showcase fans’ passion for the movies. .

Each story is introduced by The Observer (Jeffrey Wright), an omniscient narrator who has sworn not to intervene in these twists and turns of fate, who describes the multiverse as “a prism of endless possibilities”.