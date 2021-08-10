‘What if…?’ Review: Marvel Animated Series Brings Endless Possibilities To Its Multi-verse On Disney +

The “What if …?” The comic book debuted in 1977, with the question “What if Spider-Man joins the Fantastic Four?” As it turned out, changing a key moment in history – the Fantastic Four had indeed offered Spidey membership, and he passed away – caused ripples large and small. As the unintended consequences grew, the anthology format offered examples of the butterfly effect via new stories each month, sometimes clever and others wacky.
The spirit translation of this idea to television has been executed with meticulous care and both feet are deeply rooted in the Marvel films in terms of the storylines and cast members vocally performing their roles. Of these, the most heartbreaking and notable is Chadwick Boseman, who recorded material as T’Challa / Black Panther before his death last year.
This episode, which weaves T’Challa into Guardians of the Galaxy mythology, is perhaps the most original of the three previewed, but it sums up the ability to take wild swings that showcase fans’ passion for the movies. .
Each story is introduced by The Observer (Jeffrey Wright), an omniscient narrator who has sworn not to intervene in these twists and turns of fate, who describes the multiverse as “a prism of endless possibilities”.
In the first, Agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) is given the Super Soldier Serum, becoming a shattering version of Captain America, only draped in Union Jack instead of stars and stripes. In another, someone seeks to interfere with the Avengers initiative, addressing the most basic building blocks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Lasting about half an hour, the episodes unfold with a great sense of economy. They also stand out for animation, placing the series in a fascinating middle zone that approximates the look of the live characters while reveling in the latitude the medium offers to create comic book-like images that stand out from the page. .
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” gave a taste of what innovative animation techniques can do with this material, and “What if …?” seems to have received the memo. It’s a particularly savvy way of serving fans, in colorful packaging, and quick enough to entertain those who might not get all the referrals or fold on time.
Marvel has already had tremendous success in leveraging its roster for Disney +, but in a “what if …?” Way might be the smartest effort yet. With series like “Loki” or “WandaVision”, the studio must encourage actors to get back into these costumes. Here, as the Observer notes, the possibilities are indeed endless.
“What if…?” premieres August 11 on Disney +.
