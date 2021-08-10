Jason Isbell on COVID Security: If You’re Dead You Have No Freedom

There are worse reasons for a celebrity to end up on TMZ.

Monday, the Grammy-winning musician Jason Isbell appeared on the gossip site for a video interview on the new COVID-aware requirements he has put in place for his concerts.

To attend Isbell’s shows, fans must now wear a safety mask and show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

During his interview with Harvey Levin, founder of well-tanned TMZ, Isbell said: I just don’t want people to feel unsafe at a show. And I know we can’t guarantee that no one will catch COVID at one of our concerts, but there are some things we can do to make it a little more comfortable and a little safer for people. And that’s all I was trying to do.

Isbell is known for his folk and rock songs like If We Were Vampires and 24 Frames and for being perhaps the best lyricist under 50. He also wrote Maybe Its Time from the soundtrack of this Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper reboot A Star Is Born.

TMZ reporter Charles Latibeaudiere asked Isbell about his food struggle on Twitter with roots songwriter / musician Marc Broussard, about Isbell’s new concert safety policy. Broussards’ tweets called Isbell an elitist. Isbell responded by calling Broussard, a native of Louisiana, a state currently ravaged by the Delta variant of COVID, like a jerk. The exchange escalated. And a little petty.

All of us (musicians) have gone through the last year without being able to play and not being able to go out and do shows for people, Isbell said. And I think it’s pretty obvious to me and most of the people who work in the company that if things continue as they are, we would face another shutdown. I don’t want to put more restrictions on my audience. But I don’t want them to die either.

Isbells COVID security measures have taken effect with a trio of performances at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. Since then he has posted on Twitter Hell demanding proof of vaccination or a pending negative test to attend all of its currently scheduled shows, including those that take place outdoors. If the venue doesn’t allow it, we won’t play, Isbell tweeted.

Based in Nashville, Isbell previously resided in the Alabamas Muscle Shoals area, originally from Green Hill. His tour itinerary includes four national concerts: September 3 at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center, September 11 at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, October 2-3 at ShoalsFest in Florence, and October 7 at the Mobiles Saenger Theater.

In May, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey enacted a bill stating that no government, school, or business in Alabama can require a voter, student, or customer, respectively, to be vaccinated against the COVID or shows proof of his COVID vaccination.

Since he cannot legally require proof of vaccination to attend Alabama concerts, it is not yet clear whether Isbell will simply require all attendees to present negative COVID tests, as well as masks. Or if these concerts will still take place. Responding Monday on Twitter to a question about ShoalsFest’s COVID security protocols, Isbell wrote: Well, find out as soon as we find out.

Broussard took umbrage at Isbells’ concert policy, citing a possible financial inconvenience to blue-collar fans who could lose their jobs if they were laid off due to vaccine side effects. But at least one other notable artist follows Isbells’ lead. Athens, Georgia-based jam band Widespread Panic has announced a similar policy for their upcoming concerts in Austin.

In addition to TMZ, Isbells COVID-safety has received coverage from outlets like Rolling Stone and Newsweek. Meanwhile on the MSNBC cable information networkIsbell told host Stephanie Ruhle of people who work in concert halls, still financially shocked by a pandemic 12-month hiatus, sympathizing with her measures.

The problem is, Isbell said, that they are getting so much hindsight from some state governors, who want to bow down to their political base and try to make people believe their freedoms are being infringed. I am for freedom but I think if you are dead you have no freedom at all. So it’s probably best to stay alive before you start questioning your freedom.

