Irma Thomas calls for more people to get vaccinated after Jazz Fest is canceled for second year

NEW ORLEANS For the thousands of Jazz Fest fans in New Orleans and around the world, there is a lot of disappointment. For the thousands more who work behind the scenes, as well as the performers who freak the crowds, they’ve just lost what could be their biggest of the year, two years in a row. All I can say is those who are musicians who have thought about getting the vaccine, stop thinking about it and do it, said Grammy-winning singer Irma Thomas. A performance at the Jazz Fest has been on Irma Thomas’ calendar every year since 1975. Now she has had to delete it again. With these people saying that they didn’t want to dress up and that they didn’t want to be vaccinated, I didn’t have the impression that the organization of the festival wanted to participate in the diffusion of something, he said. she declared. Thomas heard about the cancellation like everyone else, from friends and news reports. She hasn’t received any official calls, but is expecting one soon. She looks at some of the positives. Next year, the Jazz Fest will not be during hurricane season, new NOPD hires will add more numbers for safety, and more people will be able to get vaccinated, which turns out to reduce the risk of serious illness. due to the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. And so Fest wants everyone to come have fun and not worry about getting sick, “Thomas said.” So whatever it takes and push back to April, so be it. But she knows it will hurt restaurants, hotels and tourism. Especially the musicians who work paycheck, how are they going to survive? Musicians aren’t even entitled to unemployment because they’re self-employed, “Thomas said.” Sure, it’s going to hurt wallets, but at the same time, I’d rather have an empty wallet than be buried. “ She is grateful that a vaccine is available just in time for her 80th birthday in February. Yet she takes no risk. Ironically, I had already planned to make a mask to match my outfits, then, Thomas laughs. She is hopeful and says she can’t worry about the things over which she has no control. New Orleans is a city of survival. I mean, we’ve survived a lot of so-called disasters, and we’re still here. I’m very optimistic about it, she noted. But at the same time, with unvaccinated people and no vaccine for children yet, it is realistic. And don’t be surprised if when April rolls around we may still be dealing with this pandemic. So I hope those who haven’t been vaccinated, please go away, she pleaded. Just do it. We reached out to Jazz Fest and AEG, the Fest’s co-producer, to find out more about the decision to cancel Jazz Fest in October, but neither responded.

