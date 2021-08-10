The best DC movie in years

The Suicide Squad has been one of the best superhero movies in years.

The suicide squad, of guardians of the galaxy director James Gunn, is one of the best superhero movies I’ve seen in years. It’s a crass, ultra-violent, and absurdly funny action game that starts off with a false head and ends with a final showdown somewhere between Godzilla, Cthulhu, and just plain absurd.

The Suicide Squad itself, officially called Task Force X, is an elite unit of villains or antiheroes taking part in super dangerous missions by the execrable Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) under threat of near death. Disobey Wallers’ orders, and the little bomb implanted at the base of your skull will explode.

The suicide squad is only part of a sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 film. Few of the characters in that film make the jump to this one. Theres Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Waller and Colonel Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and. . . I’m pretty sure that’s it, at least for the main players. Oh and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney).

You don’t even have to see the first movie to enjoy this one because you get the gist of Suicide Squads. purpose in the opening sequence of the films. None of the main plot points of the first film extend beyond the nature of Task Force X itself and its main antagonist, Amanda Waller.

Without spoiling the story, our heroes are sent on a mission to a small Latin American country called Corto Maltese where a vicious dictatorship has fallen after a bloody military coup. The new rulers are just as ruthless as the previous regime, but they are also much more anti-American. These generals now have access to a secret alien project (called Project Starfish) that could endanger American security. The Suicide Squad is therefore sent to stop them, destroy the project and, hopefully, make it out alive.

What follows is a bloody, ridiculously funny adventure with a truly entertaining cast of characters that makes most DCEUs pale in comparison. If the DC movies had been this good thus far, we would have a very different conversation about the MCU vs DCEU debate.

The suicide squad

John Cena plays Peacemaker, essentially an ultra-violent version of Captain America. I cherish peace with all my heart, he says when another character questions his superhero nickname. I don’t care how many men, women and children I kill to get it.

The squad leader is of the reluctant variety. Bloodsport (Idris Elba) is an assassin who doesn’t want to participate in any of this, but finds himself put into service by Waller. Alongside these two happy warriors of the arsenal, we have the Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) which controls rats, the deeply disturbed Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and the strangely adorable and ever-ravenous King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). As you’ve probably noticed from the movie trailers and posters, there are other heroes in this movie, but these are the main ones.

It’s a great team of misfits and vagabonds. Bloodsport is the center of the teams, the reluctant hero in an antihero costume, a man of honor even if he doesn’t want to admit it, to himself or his daughter or anyone.

Peacemaker is its twin in many ways. He does exactly what I do, laments Bloodsport when Waller introduces the two. But Peacemaker is a clown, a chauvinistic patriot, and a ruthless killer with no moral code. I think freedoms are your excuse for doing whatever you want, Bloodsport told him at one point.

Ratcatcher 2, the daughter of the original Ratcatcher (Taika Waititi) is the moral center of the team, the only character who truly values ​​friendship, love, and kindness. His power, his ability to control rats, seems wacky, but ends up being more useful and poignant than we first think. In many ways, it’s the friendships she makes with Bloodsport and King Shark that make all the difference.

King Shark, well, he’s mostly there for comedic relief, although I guess that’s not quite the right term in a movie that’s mostly comedy. They could have made King Shark a fearsome beast, but he looks more like a very tall, very hungry toddler.

Harley quinn

The other two main heroes are Colonel Flag and Harley Quinn. By misfortune and misfortune, these two aren’t with the rest of the team until later in the movie. The flag has a bit more of a role this time around, so we see Kinnaman flex his muscles (literal and figurative) a bit more this time around. (Indeed, between Elba, Cena and Kinnaman, and one of the generals, this movie has a lot more fun for male eyes than female eyes, although Harley Quinn / Margot Robie is still beaming in her own way).

The last time we saw Harley Quinn was Birds of prey, a decent but ultimately a little mixed DC movie. Here she truly shines, free from any attachment to bad friends, free from kickass and wise crack. She is truly stunning in a frilly red dress, and a flowery action sequence, which sort of goes to the heart of Quinn’s psyche, really shines.

The mission goes to FUBAR, of course, and naturally all isn’t quite what it seems (at least not how Waller painted it) and in the end the movie descends into some really crazy territory. I noticed at one point that if someone came on stage without context, they really, really wouldn’t have a clue what they were looking at. (Spoiler-free, this is the film’s final boss and Polka-Dot Mans delusions).

I have few complaints. Does my 20 minute rule apply here? I think so, although I’m not so worried with The suicide squad as I am with other movies just because it’s always so entertaining.

The suicide squad

I’ve argued over and over that too many movies are around 20-30 minutes too long these days (especially genre movies), sacrificing quality for quantity, as if making cinephiles spend more time watching a movie. resulted in better reception. But there is nothing better in a 150 minute movement than a 120 or 90 minute movie.

Black Widow was definitely too long at 2 hours and 14 minutes, but it was also just a deeply mediocre picture. Merely reducing the length of movies would have contributed to its low pacing, although there are obviously other issues that no pacing could solve.

Army of the dead It was at least half an hour too long, and it would have been a much less dreary task with some much needed cuts (not that Zach Snyder ever really got the beat). Come back even further to Aquaman, it was the movie that first made me hyper-aware of this problem. At least one of his overly long battles could have been cut short, although only an entirely new script could have saved this film.

Meanwhile, better movies like Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse clock in at just under two hours. A quiet place II barely past an hour and a half.

The suicide squad pushes the upper limits to 2 hours and 17 minutes (not to mention waiting for the post-credits scene) and shaving 15 or 20 minutes would have probably helped him feel a little less everywhere. Still, overall, I think the pace is generally okay and hits all the right points in the story, even if it’s stupid; even its most superfluous story beats are entertaining. The pace is a bit uneven, but it’s never boring.

Some may find the vulgarity of the movies off-putting, or its heroes too blatantly anti-heroic, or its jokes too relentless. There is no doubt that the story itself is essentially a parallel spectacle to the character’s gags, largely existing in the service of the various impulses and impulses of the characters.

You will find yourself more attached to the characters than to the narrative issues, there is no doubt. It’s just that kind of movie almost, at times, a parody of the superhero genre itself and the ridiculous villains and monsters of the DCEU in particular, most of which have been decidedly overdone and more than a little unintentionally awkward. Gods, aliens, mythical monsters, far from the types of villains we encountered in Christopher Nolans Black Knight trilogy.

Gunns’ monster is both gruesome and ridiculous, purposefully ridiculous, and yet the way the conflict ultimately resolves is surprisingly heartfelt, punctuating all that irreverence and violence with a surprisingly human moment.

I’m not going to spoil the movie for you. Go see him at the movies if you can. It’s worth the price of admission, with a lot of big-screen goodness that just won’t show up as much on smaller TVs. It is coarse language, ultra-violent, totally irreverent and yet strangely. . . Healthy comic book movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously, packed with tons of great fight scenes and lots of laughs. I’ve been exhausted from superhero movies and TV shows lately, but The suicide squad was a blast.

