Hollywood doesn’t care about caged kids

One of the most controversial items invented by the media throughout Donald J. Trump’s presidency were the southern border detention centers. The mainstream media on the east coast and their friends in Tinseltown in the west created, ignorantly or deceptively, a story that has occupied the Trump administration for most of its presidency. The Kids in Cages talking point stuck in the minds of voters, regardless of its accuracy. While what was happening at the border during Trump’s tenure may be rightly criticized, the nerve of his opponents to act as if this situation had not been created under his predecessors and actually use a photo of the situation taken during Obama’s presidency as key. image against Trump was the epitome of Hollywood hypocrisy.

Problems at the border existed long before Trump took office and they continue today. Trump did not solve these problems, but he certainly did not create them.

In fact, the illegal immigration and border crisis began to take shape during the Clinton years with Operation Hold the Line and Operation Gatekeeper adopted in 1994. These policies shifted attention to the border away from the apprehensions and instead focused on deterrence. Instead of giving border officials the ability to handle illegal crossings as they see fit, they have been instructed to focus only on specific areas and to tackle particular types of illegal immigration.

Naturally, the number of apprehensions has decreased. However, the determination was not fulfilled. Later, during George W. Bush’s presidency, the Secure Fence Act of 2006 was passed with bipartisan support, but in reality it was a band-aid covering a bullet hole. This Politics entailed surveillance of illegal border crossings, but did little to actually secure the border. Why? The warning in the bill that any part of the border exceeding a 10% slope did not necessarily have to include an actual fence has largely given way to drones merely identifying and counting crossings. Later, despite all the hope and change that Barack Obama inspired during his presidency, the border crisis has a lot, a lot worse. Additional detention centers have been created and border crossings have multiplied. This has resulted in an increase in the number of children detained in centers.

For example, in fiscal year 2013, under the administration of Barack Obama, the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) supported up to 25,000 unaccompanied children in 80 shelters. Newsweek, not a fan of Donald Trump, admitted that Obama had double the number of children in detention centers. The border situation has been made worse by President Obama’s commitment to the controversial Executive Order IF in which he promised citizenship to children brought across the border by their parents or smugglers.

Enter Donald Trump, with his strong anti-immigrant rhetoric and the stage was set for a Hollywood production that had little basis in reality.

In May 2018, in what can now only be understood as the tweet read around the world, former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau shared a photo of children being held in detention centers in extremely oppressive conditions. The mainstream media launched their Kids in Cages discussion point and Hollywood salivated. The number of celebrities who joined this mass denouncing the cruelty of the Trump administration was vast. The list included: Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, Conan OBrien, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Reiner, George Takei, Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Kimmel, Cher, Stephen Colbert, John Legend, Debra Messing, Chelsea Handler and Alyssa Milano. The rage of these stars and starlets would have been legitimate if the photo Favreau had shown actually portrayed anything about the Trump presidency. This is not the case. The photo dates from 2014, taken during the administration of Barack Obama.

As the AP reported in its factcheck: The photos, taken by the Associated Press, are from 2014, during the Obama administration, but have been presented by liberal activists as if they show the effects of the politics of immigration from Trump now. Villaraigosa, Favreau and a few others deleted their tweets when the error was reported.

Yet even though some have deleted their tweets, none of those people, many of whom still associate with the former president and have even been invited to his 60s.e birthday party last weekend, held Obama to account for his past sins. Like all talented actors, they stayed on the screenplay: it’s always Donald Trump’s fault. The orange man is bad.

The same fact check indicated that actor Jim Carrey and former US prosecutor Preet Bharara were among those who scammed Trump for “forcibly separating” 1,500 children from their families. Indeed, according to AP, “The nearly 1,500 children in question arrived at the border without their parents and were not forced from them by US authorities. Critics confuse these children with others, who came to the border with their parents, to be separated. “

The point is, Donald Trump inherited a mess at the border. A mess created by three former presidents with policies that didn’t work. Focusing on deterrence rather than apprehension, the mirage of a fence, then DACA and detention centers, has enabled an estimated 10 to 12 million undocumented illegal immigrants to reside in the United States. before Trump took office (although many believe the number is much higher). This has been accompanied by skyrocketing crime rates and the exhaustion of social benefits and rights such as education and health care, taken away from citizens.

Donald Trump had two main positions in his border philosophy: to build a formidable southern wall and to return to apprehension as a deterrent.

One thing that hurt Trump in pursuing his border agenda was his rhetoric during the 2016 campaign. The media and Hollywood pounced on Trump’s language regarding members of the MS-13 gang and other criminals, including human traffickers, and have successfully and deceptively presented his comments as a disguised statement to all immigrants crossing our borders. His words were: The United States has become a dumping ground for everyone else’s problems. That is true. And these are not the best and the best. When Mexico sends its people, they don’t send their best They send people who have a lot of problems They bring drugs, they bring crime; they’re rapists, and some, I guess, are good people. It turned into – Donald Trump called immigrants rapists and murderers and helped the media and Hollywood create a salacious, racist sounding message. Donald Trump’s rhetoric, always easily described as controversial, in this case was highly targeted towards members of the MS-13 gang and other criminals. He was not referring to the mother and child garden variety seeking America for its beauty.

Fast forward to August 2021. Joe Bidens’ presidency has been a total disaster at the border. Over 1,000,000 immigrants have been apprehended at the southern border. Detention centers are overwhelmed. New centers are open. Some centers that had been closed were forced to reopen. Tent cities were erected to house immigrants. Children are kept at centers well over capacity, sleeping on the floor and lacking basic medical care. Governors across the country are Sending in progress in the National Guard to help. Texas is to pursue the Biden administration. Strongly Democratic counties are now elect republican mayors because of the abandonment of Bidens.

Hollywood, clearly taking its leadership from Vice President Kamala Harris, is MIA They’re too busy living in their contradictions over vaccines, ignoring BLM riots while denouncing Jan.6e, and supporting the federal takeover of the US elections. They know it’s bad at the border because even supporters of CNN were forced to concede it. However, they remain silent because above all they are actors.

When it comes to Kids in Cages, Hollywood plays a bigger role off-screen than it ever has in the limelight. The representation in the cities of the activists concerned during the Trump administration is worthy of an Oscar, because it was clearly a farce. They hate Donald Trump and will stop at nothing to promote any topic of discussion, no matter how deceptively framed. President Joe Biden has a border crisis. It becomes worse, and his approach is to blame. Maybe Hollywood could find it in their hearts to care for the children who are being kept in substandard conditions and demand that Joe Biden take immediate, remedial action to stop the tide. In the meantime, can anyone take these people seriously?