India gears up for independence anniversary with Bollywood war hero film

Bollywood film star Sidharth Malhotra poses for a portrait during the promotion of a movie in New York, the United States on August 17, 2016. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson / Files

MUMBAI, Aug. 10 (Reuters) – A new Bollywood film showing a young army captain fighting heroically in the disputed region of Kashmir comes out on Thursday as patriotic fever rises in India as India’s anniversary approaches. independence this week. “Shershaah,” which roughly translates to King of Lions, refers to Vikram Batra, 24, who won a key victory against Pakistan-backed forces in Kashmir before he died in 1999. It is the latest in a series of Bollywood films set in a nationalist setting. Activists in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, have been fighting Indian rule for more than three decades. Neighboring Pakistan, which controls the rest of Kashmir, denies Indian claims of stoking the revolt, saying it is only providing diplomatic and moral support. Two years ago this month, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi deprived the Himalayan region of its autonomy. Director Vishnu Varadhan told Reuters the film is an opportunity to tell the story of a war that most of India’s younger generations do not know. Batra, has become a hero in India after newspapers and TV stations published articles describing how he called the base after capturing a crucial peak against all odds with a popular ad slogan of “the heart in wants more “. It was part of a brief conflict in 1999 between India and Pakistan in the mountains above Kargil along the Line of Control, the de facto front line between them. Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honor that year, after being killed in an enemy firefight while attempting to bring a wounded colleague to safety. “This film is a tribute to all the 500+ martyrs we lost in the Kargil War,” Sidharth Malhotra, who plays Batra in the film, told Reuters. Also starring Kiara Advani, the film will be released on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform on August 12. Reporting by Sunil Kataria in New Delhi, written by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; edited by Philippa Fletcher Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

