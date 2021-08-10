Sunni Welles Dead: Bill Cosby actor and accuser was 72





Sunni Welles, a television actor, musician and performer who later accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, died Monday in Downey, Calif., After a battle with lung cancer, his son, Shaun O ‘confirmed. Banion. Variety. She was 72 years old. Welles was born Nancy Kay Rihl in Caracas, Venezuela, and moved to the United States with her family at the age of three. She became a child actress at the age of 10 and appeared in “Leave It to Beaver” and “My Three Sons”. Welles began using her stage name as a teenager, borrowing it from her nickname “Sunshine,” as she was known to friends and family, and the last name of television writer Halsted Welles. , who was his surrogate father. During her career in the entertainment industry, Welles befriended Elvis Presley as she traveled the world as a singer and dancer. She then married singer and actor John O’Banion, and they had a son before divorcing a few years later. In 2015, Welles accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after meeting him on the set of the “I Spy” television series in the mid-1960s. declaration released in March 2015 through her lawyer, Gloria Allred, Welles claimed Cosby took her to a jazz club, where she ordered a coke. Welles said she didn’t remember leaving the club and then woke up naked and alone in an apartment, feeling like she had had sex. After calling Cosby and asking him what happened, Welles claimed he said she had drunk champagne and took her to the apartment to sleep. Subsequently, she alleged that Cosby took her to the Magic Castle club, where she drank a coke and woke up naked and alone in the same apartment. Welles claimed that she had never heard from him again. Welles was one of some 60 women who came forward and accused Cosby of sexual assault, rape, drugs and other crimes of sexual misconduct. His charge was one of the earliest claims against Cosby, dating back to the 1960s. After being convicted of sexual assault in 2018, Cosby’s conviction was overturned in June 2021 by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and he was released from prison. In 1979, Welles moved to Nevada to perform as the lead dancer with the musical variety show Folies Bergère in Las Vegas. In the late 1990s, she retired from acting and performed as a jazz soloist with her band Shiver in California. She eventually settled in Santa Monica, California, where she worked as a spiritual medium, author, speaker, and housed foster animals until she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Welles is survived by his son, writer and film producer, Shaun O’Banion, and his partner, Petra Hejduková; grandson Indiana; Brother Larry Rihl; and half-siblings Vivian Harris, Cindy Kashdin, Gene Rihl, Frank Rihl and Alan Rihl. No funeral service is scheduled, but friends and family are encouraged to donate to RAINN, the country’s largest support organization for survivors of sexual violence.

