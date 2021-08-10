Kasie Hunt joins CNN as anchor and national affairs correspondent – The Hollywood Reporter





It’s official: Kasie Hunt is joining CNN. Former NBC News and MSNBC reporter Way too early presenter will join CNN as presenter and chief national affairs analyst. CNN chief Jeff Zucker announced the hiring of Hunt on Tuesday during the company’s daily editorial call, Hollywood journalist has learned. Hunt will cover national and breaking news for CNN and CNN + (when it launches in 2022) and will also host a daily political news show for the streaming service. Hunt, who starts at CNN on September 7, is the first new talent hired for CNN +. Details on his show as well as shows from existing talent and new hires are expected in the coming weeks and months, ahead of the 2022 launch. Hunt left NBC News last month, sources at the time viewing CNN as a likely landing spot. She joined NBC News in 2013 as an off-air reporter, before getting a weekend show in 2017, and the Way too early perch last year. Hunt joins CNN as he ramps up development for CNN +, which he officially announced last month. The company says the service will be an “additional experience that complements CNN’s major linear networks and digital platforms to serve CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of premium non-fiction programming.” emphasizing a community element that will allow subscribers to engage with CNN. talent, presumably including Hunt. CNN + will enter a crowded streaming news marketplace, with an offering that won’t disrupt CNN’s current linear lineup (and accompanying distribution fees). CNN’s cable news competitors have taken a different approach to streaming, with Fox News relying on reruns of its prime-time shows as well as new shows hosted by current talent, as well as than more general entertainment and documentaries. MSNBC, meanwhile, takes a look at NBCUniversal’s Peacock, developing shows for the platform like the Morning Joe spin-off Morning Mika.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/kasie-hunt-joins-cnn-anchor-analyst-1234994940/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos