Lara Dutta opens up about wage disparities in Bollywood; believes the industry has changed

The issue of the pay gap in the Hindi film industry is widely discussed from time to time. But it has mostly hit the headlines for a few months because of a few viral reports. In June of this year, it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan had increased her fees to play the role of Sita in the mythological drama of Alaukik Desai. Reports suggest that she asked for Rs. 12 crores for the project. Well, recently it was revealed that Deepika Padukone is being considered for the Baiju Bawra remake opposite her actor husband Ranveer Singh. She apparently asked for the same pay as Ranveer. However, things did not work out as Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly declined his request. These two cases left most of us speechless!

Well, in a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Bell Bottom star Lara Dutta shared her thoughts on the debate. She was quoted as saying, “I really think there have been a lot of good changes in the industry. And above all, when it comes to women, they are paid much more than before. So I really think “Yes, the industry has changed in a lot of ways”, especially for women. And if you watch it today, not just the actresses, but there have been a lot of directors, writers, DOPs who have stepped in over the last few years. And a lot of opportunities have been created for them. I think this is the new trend that has started and I hope it will continue to improve. Lara added that nothing will happen overnight.