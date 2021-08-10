Coda and the movies finally treat the deaf with respect

One movie released this week that could push the dial even further is Coda, an indie coming-of-age film that was the big talking point at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was picked for cast. worldwide by Apple TV + for a record $ 25 million. cut. The film centers on Emilia Jones’ Ruby, the only hearing person in a deaf family who lives in Massachusetts on the east coast of the United States. They are humble fishermen, who earn money from the sea, but because they do not have enough money for a sign language interpreter and the societal infrastructure around them is built in thinking of the hearing world, they rely on Ruby to get by. . This is where the conflict lies: she longs to escape the shackles of her small town for Boston, where she wishes to pursue singing studies, but she is bound by the bonds of family loyalty.

Although the central protagonist is a hearing teenager, it’s the film’s overall cast that sets Coda apart: the three actors who make up Ruby’s family are themselves deaf. The most recognizable of the three is Marlee Matlin: 35 years ago, she won the Oscar for Best Actress for Children of a Lesser God, about a young deaf woman’s tumultuous relationship with a speech therapy teacher. , and remains the only deaf performer to win such a prize. . In a recent Hollywood Reporter feature Regarding the film, Matlin herself reflected on the change that Coda was a marker of: “having an actor hearing a character put on a deaf character as if it were a costume. I think we’re past that point now.” , she said. The film’s profile and the buzz surrounding it suggests that this is an important moment for both the deaf portrayal and the on-screen cast.

Reductive characterizations

Until very recently, deaf people were granted little qualification in cinema; they rarely took center stage, as did their life, their identity or their cultural idiosyncrasies. Often they have been presented as victims. “Historically, deaf characters and characters with disabilities have generally conformed to negative stereotypes,” says Annie Roberts, advocacy officer for the UK’s Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID). “Too many films ignore the richness of deaf culture, the feeling of belonging to a community, and often engage in the medical field where deafness is perceived as something to be cured. Often a deaf character is just a token, used to check off a box. , or is an object of ridicule. “A particularly nauseous example from the golden age of Hollywood is that of Johnny Belinda of 1948, whose plot is based on the eponymous Belinda, a deaf-mute woman played by the Hearing actress Jane Wyman, raped at village ball; emphasis is on her inability to cry out for help. Wyman would go on to win an Oscar for the role. Roberts says even Children of a Lesser God, despite all its merits worthy of awards, perpetuated negative stereotypes: “[Matlin’s character] is in a subordinate position without an agency, ”suggests Roberts.

When she was 14, film critic and access consultant Charlotte Little was diagnosed with a condition called Usher syndrome, “which meant I was losing my peripheral vision,” she says. “It’s one of the main causes of deafblindness: I usually say I’m hard of hearing and visually impaired. I have, for example, tunnel vision that makes sense, but it’s a really complex condition.”

In Little’s experience growing up, the deaf and hard of hearing characters were often marred by reductive tropes and stereotypes. “They were always very two-dimensional: either the end of the joke, for a few minutes, or portrayed in a very pitiful light. You never saw complex, imperfect, beautiful and strong deaf characters, you just saw the nude, the bare minimum. “

More recently, she suggests, the portrayal of the deaf has been symbolic, with deaf characters written by Hollywood studios to tick the boxes of diversity and inclusion, as some sort of cynical marketing ploy. She cites Toy Story 4 as a relevant example. “I remember finding out there had to be a character in the movie with a hearing aid [an unnamed boy with a cochlear implant] but they’re in it for a second, “she says.” So using a deaf character to generate interest, but not really honoring that portrayal. “

But what does representation really mean, which can seem rather nebulous on the surface? The late critic Roger Ebert described the films as “a machine[s] that generate empathy “: the cinema can be a direct way to understand a little more experiences different from ours, in particular those of marginalized groups. But also, as the famous filmmaker Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu, of Birdman, Babel puts it, Babel and The Revenant in a 2016 interview, “The cinema is a mirror through which we often see ourselves.” In that sense, a great movie can be a rich source of self-understanding. Little points out A Quiet Place, which she has first seen when she was 20, like the first time she saw herself onscreen.