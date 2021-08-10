Entertainment
Coda and the movies finally treat the deaf with respect
One movie released this week that could push the dial even further is Coda, an indie coming-of-age film that was the big talking point at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was picked for cast. worldwide by Apple TV + for a record $ 25 million. cut. The film centers on Emilia Jones’ Ruby, the only hearing person in a deaf family who lives in Massachusetts on the east coast of the United States. They are humble fishermen, who earn money from the sea, but because they do not have enough money for a sign language interpreter and the societal infrastructure around them is built in thinking of the hearing world, they rely on Ruby to get by. . This is where the conflict lies: she longs to escape the shackles of her small town for Boston, where she wishes to pursue singing studies, but she is bound by the bonds of family loyalty.
Although the central protagonist is a hearing teenager, it’s the film’s overall cast that sets Coda apart: the three actors who make up Ruby’s family are themselves deaf. The most recognizable of the three is Marlee Matlin: 35 years ago, she won the Oscar for Best Actress for Children of a Lesser God, about a young deaf woman’s tumultuous relationship with a speech therapy teacher. , and remains the only deaf performer to win such a prize. . In a recent Hollywood Reporter feature Regarding the film, Matlin herself reflected on the change that Coda was a marker of: “having an actor hearing a character put on a deaf character as if it were a costume. I think we’re past that point now.” , she said. The film’s profile and the buzz surrounding it suggests that this is an important moment for both the deaf portrayal and the on-screen cast.
Reductive characterizations
Until very recently, deaf people were granted little qualification in cinema; they rarely took center stage, as did their life, their identity or their cultural idiosyncrasies. Often they have been presented as victims. “Historically, deaf characters and characters with disabilities have generally conformed to negative stereotypes,” says Annie Roberts, advocacy officer for the UK’s Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID). “Too many films ignore the richness of deaf culture, the feeling of belonging to a community, and often engage in the medical field where deafness is perceived as something to be cured. Often a deaf character is just a token, used to check off a box. , or is an object of ridicule. “A particularly nauseous example from the golden age of Hollywood is that of Johnny Belinda of 1948, whose plot is based on the eponymous Belinda, a deaf-mute woman played by the Hearing actress Jane Wyman, raped at village ball; emphasis is on her inability to cry out for help. Wyman would go on to win an Oscar for the role. Roberts says even Children of a Lesser God, despite all its merits worthy of awards, perpetuated negative stereotypes: “[Matlin’s character] is in a subordinate position without an agency, ”suggests Roberts.
When she was 14, film critic and access consultant Charlotte Little was diagnosed with a condition called Usher syndrome, “which meant I was losing my peripheral vision,” she says. “It’s one of the main causes of deafblindness: I usually say I’m hard of hearing and visually impaired. I have, for example, tunnel vision that makes sense, but it’s a really complex condition.”
In Little’s experience growing up, the deaf and hard of hearing characters were often marred by reductive tropes and stereotypes. “They were always very two-dimensional: either the end of the joke, for a few minutes, or portrayed in a very pitiful light. You never saw complex, imperfect, beautiful and strong deaf characters, you just saw the nude, the bare minimum. “
More recently, she suggests, the portrayal of the deaf has been symbolic, with deaf characters written by Hollywood studios to tick the boxes of diversity and inclusion, as some sort of cynical marketing ploy. She cites Toy Story 4 as a relevant example. “I remember finding out there had to be a character in the movie with a hearing aid [an unnamed boy with a cochlear implant] but they’re in it for a second, “she says.” So using a deaf character to generate interest, but not really honoring that portrayal. “
But what does representation really mean, which can seem rather nebulous on the surface? The late critic Roger Ebert described the films as “a machine[s] that generate empathy “: the cinema can be a direct way to understand a little more experiences different from ours, in particular those of marginalized groups. But also, as the famous filmmaker Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu, of Birdman, Babel puts it, Babel and The Revenant in a 2016 interview, “The cinema is a mirror through which we often see ourselves.” In that sense, a great movie can be a rich source of self-understanding. Little points out A Quiet Place, which she has first seen when she was 20, like the first time she saw herself onscreen.
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20210809-coda-and-the-films-finally-treating-deaf-people-with-respect
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]