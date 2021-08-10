Remembering Malayalam actor Sharanya Sasi through his YouTube videos





Sharanya, 33, who was diagnosed with brain cancer eight years ago, developed pneumonia after contracting COVID-19 and died on August 9.

“Love without borders is not a myth, I have experienced it. To feel this we should deserve it,” Sharanya Sasi, Malayalam film and TV actress, said in a video. YouTube in February 2021. In the same video, a little later, she recounted how, when she was in grade 9, she and two of her friends ran away from home after failing their semester exams. They traveled from Koothuparambu in Kannur to Sharanya’s grandparents’ house in Erumapetty in Pattambi. However, this was the last time Sharanya feared or shied away from any of her issues. The actor, who died on August 9 after developing pneumonia linked to COVID-19, was diagnosed with brain cancer eight years ago and has had nine surgeries. But, during that time, she never gave up. In fact, seven months before her death, Sharanya started a YouTube channel, called CityLights-Sharanya’s Vlog. His supporters saw a new Sharanya on screen. Many of her fans could not recognize her as she struggled to speak, due to speech problems after her operations. But people loved her videos and admired the fighter she was despite all her struggles. Of the 30 videos uploaded to the channel, Sharanya appears in 24. In all of them, she smiles. Even in her latest videos, where her illness is evident to viewers, she is still seen smiling and happy. In the videos, she remembers her life, shares stories and talks about her daily routine. But on March 21, she was not seen in the video uploaded to her channel. Instead, we saw her mother who said Sharanya was ill again and would need another surgery soon. Her mother said in the video that everyone believed Sharanya was healed as she had regained her lost memory and speech. Sharanya last appeared in a video on March 19. In the video, she was wearing a yellow dress and looked very happy to have received a lot of birthday gifts from her followers. Although she spoke slowly, she thanked everyone who sent a gift. In the video, she also shared footage of Nandu Mahadeva, an amputee and cancer patient who was famous on social media for her campaigns to help others who visited her at home. Nandu died of cancer on March 15. During the seven months that she made the videos, we got a glimpse into her life, from her enthusiasm for tasting special dishes cooked by her mother, to interacting with former minister Kadakampally Surendran who visited her and l ‘even watched her birthday celebrate at a home for disabled children. His channel gained a good number of subscribers and followers, who praised his courage and wit. Sharanya’s YouTube channel had 4.9 lakhs of subscribers and some of her videos have been viewed over a million times. Her inspiring story and never-give-up attitude will always be remembered by her fans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/remembering-malayalam-actor-sharanya-sasi-through-her-youtube-videos-153721

