AT&T CFO on Discovery Deal, HBO Max – The Hollywood Reporter

AT&T decided to pursue WarnerMedia’s planned merger with Discovery because the stock market failed to give the telecommunications giant enough credit for the launch and success of the HBO Max streaming service, the chief financial officer of HBO Max said on Tuesday. AT&T, Pascal Desroches, at an investor conference.

AT&T CEO John Stankey was “heavily focused on” the company being in the early stages of a “significant evolution in connectivity”, 5G and fiber, with management knowing they needed to invest there -low and in HBO Max, he told the Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet and Communication Conference.

“One of the things we realized (is that) even though we were successful in our launch of HBO Max, the market wasn’t giving us the proper credit for it,” Desroches said.

“We felt that a more efficient setup” to give WarnerMedia “its own capital structure and stock” was better “so that media-interested investors can invest directly in WarnerMedia,” the CFO explained. He said the Discovery deal “will unlock shareholder value.”

Discussing cost reduction targets, Desroches said the plan to reach $ 6 billion at the heart of AT&T remains in place. The cost savings from WarnerMedia on top of that have been “significant” over the past three years, which has allowed the company to invest more in HBO Max, he said.

At another recent conference, Desroches discussed the target time of mid-2022 for closing the deal to create what will be known as Warner Bros. Discovery, stating: we’re going to have to get it approved, but we don’t know. And Desroches emphasized at the time: “We are not at all afraid that this could be called into question from a regulatory point of view.