Rashami Desai is very busy spicing up her Instagram game right now. The actress has been a big name in the television industry and gained popularity after her stint on Bigg Boss. She continues to document her social media account with photos of her shots, photoshoots and more.

Rashami Desai Stuns In Her Embroidered Green Dress

Recently, the actress dressed up in a transparent green dress fully embroidered with floral prints and stones that she adorned with a long cape and a plunging neckline that perfectly accentuates her curves. The actress looked lovely in this Maya Culture play. She accessorized her look with a diamond bracelet and rings. Keeping her look and makeup simple, she let her outfit do the talking and kept her hair open while posing for the camera.

She posted a series of photos and captioned it as Drop.

On the job front, Rashami Desai was last seen in a Tandoor web series posted to the Ullu app on March 12, 2021.

