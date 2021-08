Airwolf actor was 88 – The Hollywood Reporter

Alex Cord, the former rugged rodeo performer who portrayed Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, better known by the code name Archangel, in the 1980s CBS drama Airwolf, is dead. He was 88 years old. Cord died Monday at his Valley View, Texas home, his publicist Linda McAlister said. Hollywood journalist. On the big screen, Cord starred in Synanon (1965), a film directed by Richard Quine which takes place in a drug rehabilitation center; played Ringo Kid – the role of John Wayne – in a 1966 remake of Diligence; and worked alongside Kirk Douglas in Brotherhood (1968) and with Britt Ekland in Stylus (1969). In 1977 he appeared in Gray eagle, another remake of a Wayne classic, this one Researchers. For three seasons from 1984 to 1986, Cord played the role of the Archangel with an eye patch in 55 episodes of Airwolf, which starred Jan-Michael Vincent as Stringfellow Hawke, the pilot of a high-tech Bell 222 helicopter created by the CIA. The series was created by television action maestro Donald P. Bellisario. Cord was born Alexander Viespi Jr. in New York City on May 3, 1933. He was struck by polio at age 12, which left a leg paralyzed, and then sent to live on a Wyoming ranch. He became a rodeo rider, but that career ended when he was hospitalized for eight months with a ruptured spleen after a steer landed on him. “Like the crazy kid that I was, I got into a rodeo competition, steers roping,” he said in an interview in 1966. “I never became a star earning $ 30,000. per year. My limit was $ 20,000. There is no pay at the rodeo; money is won in prizes. Inspired by Laurence Olivier, Cord pursued an acting career and was accepted to Shakespeare Academy in Stratford, Connecticut, then worked on stage in London. In 1961 he was shown on television for the first time, appearing in episodes of Laramie, Ben casey and Cirque des Frontières. He starred alongside Angie Dickinson on the 1983 NBC crime show Cassie et Cie. and over the years has featured in shows such as Naked city, Road 66, Impossible mission, Police Story, Fantastic island, Simon & Simon and Walker, Texas Ranger. He also wrote several novels and published a memoir, From wheelbarrow to Ferrari and vice versa, Last year. Cord was married and divorced three times – his second wife was British actress Joanna Pettet – and had three children. A son, Damien, died in 1995 of a heroin overdose at the age of 26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/alex-cord-dead-airwolf-1234995447/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos