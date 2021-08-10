Telemundo launches division to do shows for Peacock Service – The Hollywood Reporter





Telemundo Enterprises, the Spanish-language media company owned by NBCUniversal, is looking to “supercharge” its streaming investment, launching a new division that will develop programming for Peacock and the company’s other streaming platforms. The new division already plans to develop more than 50 projects for 2022 and beyond. The division, which the company calls “NBCUniversal Telemundo Hispanic Streaming,” will be led by Romina Rosado as executive vice president and general manager, with a mandate to significantly expand Telemundo’s presence on Peacock. Rosado, who was most recently executive vice president of entertainment and content strategy for Telemundo, will report to Telemundo Enterprises president Beau Ferrari. The new division “immediately unifies and amplifies our unrivaled resources and reaches our audience across the company, accelerating our presence on Peacock and the entire NBCU streaming portfolio,” said Ferrari. “Romina is a seasoned media executive with a clear vision and knowledge to develop content relevant to the Latin and general market that will serve our enterprise-wide programming approach for Hispanic streaming audiences.” Rosado will work with Peacock management on the development of its roster of content – including dramas, comedies, unscripted and telenovelas – while also working with Telemundo Streaming Studios, recently launched by Telemundo, to carry out the projects. Telemundo Streaming Studios launched in May as a Spanish-language production hub for streaming services including Peacock and outside companies like Hulu and Netflix. Where TSS focuses on production, the new division led by Rosado focuses on programming. And Telemundo, like other parts of NBCUniversal, is focusing its streaming efforts on Peacock, as opposed to more specialized standalone offerings. Spanish-language television, just like its English-language counterparts, is rapidly moving towards a streaming mentality. The other major US-based Spanish-language media company Univision is already streaming through its PrendeTV service, but expects a bigger global push after its merger with Mexican TV giant Televisa is finalized. For its part, Telemundo articulates its strategy around two key groups: consumers of Spanish-language content, and what the company calls “200 Percenters”: “100% American and 100% Latino, looking for a connection cultural more than anything else, ”Rosado said THR before its implementation in May.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/telemundo-peacock-streaming-division-1234994923/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos