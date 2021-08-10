Azul Beach Resort Collection expands with Dominican Republic property Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana Hospitality Net





Karisma Hotels & Resorts, the award-winning portfolio of properties spanning Latin America, the Caribbean and Mexico, expands its popular Azul Beach Resorts portfolio with the launch of the all-new five-starAzul Beach Resort Cap Cana, opening this winter. Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana will be located on one of the most breathtaking stretches of the Dominican coast, Playa Juanillo, conveniently located just 15 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport. Beyond pristine white sand beaches and turquoise waters, Playa Juanillo is a destination in itself, showcasing numerous culinary delights, shopping opportunities, a golf course, a marina and more. Comprising 251 suites, Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana will offer guests a wide range of options to choose from, including luxury beachfront suites, beachfront suites for couples, as well as family suites for couples. parents and their young. In keeping with the opening in November 2021 of the Margaritaville Cap Cana Island Reserve, guests of the Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana will enjoy a multi-brand shared amenities experience, as they will also have access to all the facilities of the reserve of the island of Margaritaville Cap Cana, for a total of 11 restaurants and 3 bars. Offers include: Extensive entertainment and nightlife at the Entertainment Village, featuring immersive live music and indulgent food and drink offerings

The main stage of Margaritaville, an urban theater that offers daily entertainment and tropical tunes, complemented by a lively seaside setting

Countless dining options, from carefully made pasta at Frank & Lola’s Italian trattoria to carefully prepared rum cocktails at Rum Runners

Much more than just a dining experience, JWB Steakhouse is showcased with plenty of choice cuts, a showcase bar for the perfect pre-dinner cocktail, and classic steakhouse sides to complement the finest meats.

Punch Bar where expert mixologists will create signature libations, the true heart and soul of Entertainment Village. Whether patrons stop for a drink on the way to the beach or meet up with friends for a nightcap, the Punch Bar truly is the best of both worlds as it overlooks both the ocean and the Entertainment Village.

Daily activities at the Sports Hub, including pickleball, tennis, and water aerobics lessons

The 11.00-square-foot oasis of St. Somewhere Spa, home to world-class amenities including 15 treatment rooms and a full-service beauty salon, so travelers can leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated

Kids will also be kept busy at The Playhouse where a variety of fun and supervised daily activities await them.

