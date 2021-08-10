Farah Khan and Arjun Mathur to preview ‘Behind the Lens’ at Bollywood Insiders Event





Airbnb recently launched a 10-day festival called Bollywood Insiders to provide a detailed look at the experience “behind the lens” of the film industry. Director Farah Khan and actor Arjun Mathur are all ready to lend their expertise to festival attendees. The festival will also feature some of the notable artists of the Indian film industry. Farah Khan shares his experience “behind the lens” Participants will experience an engaging conversation with the festival director where she will disclose the preparations for the auditions and never-before-seen Bollywood anecdotes. While talking to ANI, the About Shanti Director Farah Khan said, “My mantra in life is have fun no matter what you do and that’s the spirit I bring to my online experience. My “Behind the Lens” experience will be an hour of fun conversations with a series of fun auditions where guests can deliver their favorite movie dialogue in front of me. I will also be sharing many behind-the-scenes anecdotes from my Bollywood filmmaking and skill building experience. ‘ International Emmy nominee Arjun Mathur will share his journey to success in Bollywood and all the skills needed to be successful in the industry. The actor expressed his joy at having this opportunity, saying, “As an actor, I have always believed in paying up front and I treasure every opportunity to share my knowledge with others, whether they are actors in grass or just movie fans. This campaign gives me a chance to share my industry learnings with a wider audience who are as fascinated by movies as I am. He continued, “I can’t wait to connect with cinephiles from all over the world and to help them discover the nuances of the profession “. Learn more about AirbnbBollywood Insiders The festival will start on August 13 and end on August 22 with reservations starting August 10. Featuring seven unique online experiences, guests will have the opportunity to have an intimate fireside chat with some of the notable media figures. The festival will also feature Shilpa Rao, Tanya Ghavri, Shivoham, Namrata Soni and Vicky Ratnani who will share expertise from their respective fields. Farah Khan and Arjun Mathur at work The famous director recently collaborated with Sonu Sood and Nidhhi Agerwal for the music video Saath Kya Nibhaoge. She also made the news after recreating the iconic crochet step of Ek Pal Ka Jeena blockbuster song 2000 Kaho Na Pyar Hai with Hrithik Roshan. On the other hand, Mathur was last seen inMade in paradise and The game disappeared. IMAGE – INSTAGRAM OF FARAH KHAN & ARJUN MATHUR Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

