Entertainment 360: The Summer Concert Series Continues; art exhibitions; and more | New

LIVING AT THE BEACH:3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday August 14: Camano Island Yacht Club, 129 N. Sunset Drive, hosts its annual concert membership campaign with FuzeBoxx playing classic rock n roll. Bring lawn chairs. Tickets, $ 35, include food. Information: 360-926-8554
CUPCAKE DECORATION:2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday August 16: Join other students in Grades 6-12 to decorate cupcakes with a variety of themes at the Stanwood Camano Resource Center, 9612 271st Street NW, Stanwood. RSVP at 360-629-5257.
SUMMER CONCERT: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday August 21: Mark Dufresne jams in West Stanwood.
ARLINGTON FLY-IN SKYFEST:4:30 p.m. Saturday August 21: Tickets go on sale for a drive-through event at Arlington Municipal Airport at 18204 59th Ave. NE, Arlington. With an acrobatic air show as well as a show of planes and cars. Information:arlingtonskyfest.com
LABOR DAY ART SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday September 4 and Sunday September 5: Itinerant artists present an original art sale at the Camano Multi-Purpose Center at 141 E. Camano Drive, Camano Island. This year’s star artist is Joy Schefter.
GALLERY BEACH 1: Bill Harrison, whose art reflects a wide range of subjects that is a contrast between oil, acrylic, pastel and mixed media, is on display until August. The show takes place daily at the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Information:camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
PILCHUCK GLASS: Until August 22: PilchuckGlass School Show Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the show features more than 25 artists from the world-class glass school near Stanwood. Hosted at Matzke FineArt Gallery & Sculpture Park, 2345 Blanche Way, CamanoIsland. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information:matzkefineart.com
CELEBRATE THE SUMMER ART SHOW: Until September 2: regional art exhibition with jury at the GuildedGallery, 8702 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
CAMANO FARMERS MARKETTuesday through September 3 to 6 p.m.: Camano Farmers Market at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. Information: [email protected]
BOARD GAME EVENING: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday: Journeys End Caf, 1992 S. ElgerBay Road, CamanoIsland.
LOCO BILLYS WILD MOON SALOON: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billys, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mic / jam Thursday night with Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information:locobillys.com
FORD GIESBRECHT IN TAPED: 5:30 pm-7:30pm Friday: A mix of Brazilian, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
STANWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to October 8: Stanwood Farmers’ Market behind Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Information:stanwoodfarmersmarket.org
SKAGIT RIVER PRODUCT MARKET: 11 am-3pm Saturdays and Sundays until October. Farmers’ Market at Conway 221 exit of I-5. Information: [email protected]
SEA, TREES AND BIKE PIE: Until September 5: Registration is open for this non-competitive event for riders of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose from three scenic Central Whidbey routes and ride at their convenience. Free pie voucher redeemable at the 3 Sisters market in Coupeville for all graduates. Information:wclt.org/bikeride
Online Offers
SNO-ISLE ONLINE LIBRARIES: Join the online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of topics, including story times for kids, adult classes, and family quiz events. The programs are offered online and require registration. Information:sno-isle.org
- 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 11: Story time for toddlers
- 1:00 p.m. Wednesday August 11: Conversation time for English learners
- 10 a.m. Monday August 16: Online reservation group-Astoria
TREAT WARM DEPLETION: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday August 12: Camano Preparedness Group presents Treating and Avoiding Heat Exhaustion with Dean Speerbrecher, CIFR paramedic. Information: [email protected] for the Zoom link
CAMANO FAUNE PROGRAM: 7 p.m. Wednesday August 18: Pat Holmes, who began studying bald eagles in 2014 on Camano Island as a hobby, shares his personal experiences with eagles.camanowildlifehabitat.org
FIREARMS TRAINING: The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation, in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, offers a free, ongoing online gun safety course. Information: [email protected]
