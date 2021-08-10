Entertainment
Elk County Fair Opens Today | New
KERSEY The Elk County Fair officially opens today, bringing with it traditional food, fun and entertainment.
The fair runs until Saturday and is open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. The Queen’s Opening Ceremony and Coronation begins today at 6 p.m. on the George A. Swanson Stage.
Jeremy Dorsey, chairman of the Elk County Fair board of directors, said he felt good to be back after a year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
We are ready for the community to come to the fair and enjoy all that we have to offer this year, he said. 2020 has been difficult for everyone, so hopefully this year’s fair can bring the joy we need.
New offerings include Keystone Mini Rod tractor pulls; Stagecoach Outriders, a cowboy riding shooting club; Charlie the jester making balloon animals; Mike Klee, an agricultural magician who presents an educational and entertaining show mixing everything with his unique style of magic and comedy; and the Wonderzone Dinosaur Museum.
Old favorites are also making a comeback, such as the Demolition Derby, Mud Bog, Side-by-Side Races (UTV), Carnival, the petting zoo and of course the wonderful fair food, Dorsey added.
Musical guests will perform throughout the week including Grace Notes Studio Recording Artists, Muzical Romance, Bill Thompson Unplugged, A Day Awaits and Midnight Revival.
There will be plenty of entertainment for kids and adults, including Bwana Jims Wildlife Show and Buffalo Beals Animal Park.
Throughout the week, the public is invited to vote in the beautiful baby and cutest animal contests. There are also a variety of baked goods competitions, in addition to a junior baking, pallet recycling, and ice cream tasting competition.
We’re excited to bring the fair back to everyone inside and outside of Elk County, Dorsey said. The support from the public throughout this crazy time has been wonderful. We can’t wait to see people come to the fair this year and have fun.
The show program is as follows:
Today: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m .: Fair opens 5:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m .: Rides by American Amusement Rentals Agricultural magician Beautiful Baby contest (Building 1) Cutest animal contest (Building 1) 5.30 p.m. 6:00 p.m .: Registration for the best dessert (Building 1) 6:00 p.m .: Dancing ceremony Opening & Queen Crowning (George A. Swanson Stage) 6:30 p.m .: Best Dessert Judgment (Building 1) 7 p.m .: Musical entertainment by Grace Notes Studio Recording Artists 9:30 p.m .: Fireworks
Wednesday: Family Fun Night-All admission is $ 5 per person 4 10 p.m.: Fair opens 5 10 p.m. Rides by American Amusement Rentals Buffalo Beals Animal Park Agricultural Magician Beautiful Baby Contest (Building 1) Cutest Animal Contest ( Building 1) 5 6:00 p.m .: Power Wheels Registration (Al Dietz Track) Upcycling Registration Palette-Building 1 5:30 p.m. 6:00 p.m .: Salsa House Registration (Building 1) 6:00 p.m .: Power Wheels Races (Al Dietz Track) 6:00 p.m .: Musical Animation by Muzical Romance 6:30 p.m .: Pallet upcycling judgment, New desserts judgment (Building 1) 7:00 p.m.: Keystone Mini Rod tractor
Thusday: 4 10 p.m .: Fair opens 5 10 p.m .: Rides by American Amusement Rentals Buffalo Beals Animal Park Agricultural Magician Bwana Jims Wildlife Show Beautiful Babies Contest – Building 1 Cutest Animal Contest – Building 1 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m .: Registration for the PSACF chocolate cake (Building 1) Registration for the junior pastry competition (building 1) 6.30 p.m: Launch of hay bales (barn area) 6.30 p.m: Judging of PSACF chocolate cakes (building 1) Judging of the junior pastry competition (building 1) 6 p.m .: Musical entertainment by Bill Thompson Unplugged 5 6.30 p.m .: Side-by-side race registration (Al Dietz track) 7 p.m .: Side-by-side races (Al Dietz track)
Friday: 4 10 p.m .: Fair opens 5 p.m. 10 p.m .: rides by American Amusement Rentals Buffalo Beals Animal Park Agricultural Magician Bwana Jims Wildlife Show Beautiful Baby Contest (Building 1) Cutest Animal Contest (Building 1) 4 p.m .: Registration Mud Bog (Al Dietz Track) 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m .: Registration for the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest (building 1) 6 p.m .: Mud Bog (Al Dietz Track) 6:30 p.m .: Judging of the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest (building 1) 7 p.m .: Musical entertainment by A Day attend
On Saturday: Seniors Night – Admission for any adult 65 and over costs $ 5 each from noon to 4 p.m. 9 a.m. Horse show starts at 12 p.m. 11 p.m. Rides by American Amusement Rentals Buffalo Beals Animal Park Agricultural Magician Bwana Jims Wildlife Show Beautiful Baby Contest-Building 1 cutest Pet Contest – Building 1 noon 4 p.m .: Musical entertainment by artists from Grace Notes studio 4 p.m .: Ice cream tasting contest (Farm Bureau booth) 5 p.m: Beautiful Baby Contest Parade 5 6:00 p.m .: Demolition Derby Registration (Al Dietz Track) 5:30 a.m. 6:00 p.m .: Angel’s Cake Registration (Building 1) 6:00 p.m .: Announcement of the winners of the Beautiful Baby Contest Musical entertainment by Midnight Revival 6:30 p.m .: Angel’s cake judgment (building 1) 7 p.m .: Demolition Derby (Al Dietz track)
Sunday: 10:00 am 2:00 pm: Collection for all exhibitions and Premium vouchers Premium vouchers will be available at the exhibition center on SUNDAY ONLY and will be mailed ONLY if a self-addressed stamped envelope is provided at the time of registration. All checks must be cashed within 60 days or the check will be forfeited to the Elk County Fairgrounds.
