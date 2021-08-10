Actress Christina Applegate Shares Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis





Christina applegate Photo: Matt winkelmeyer (Getty Images) Dead to me Christina Applegate star, 49, revealed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis this morning on Twitter, asking for privacy as she continues down a rough road. Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It was a strange journey, writes the actor. But I have been so supported by people I know who also have this condition. It has been a difficult road. But as we all know, the road continues. Unless some asshole blocks it. As a friend of mine with multiple sclerosis said we wake up and take the right action, Applegate continues. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for confidentiality. As I go through this thing. Thanks xo. According to National Multiple Sclerosis SocietyMultiple sclerosis occurs when the body’s immune system damages the myelin that isolates the nerves in the central nervous system (CNS), disrupting signals received by the brain. Symptoms of the unpredictable disease vary widely, and the impact of the immune system attack on the CNS can lead to different neurological problems. The cause of the disease is unknown, but women are three times more likely to get MS than men. A number of stars in recent years have been diagnosed with the disease, including Applegates The sweetest thing co-star Selma Blair, Soprano actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, talk show host Montel Williams, and Jack Osbourne. The filming of the third season of the Netflix black comedy Dead to me started in may, and has since been temporarily put on hold. Applegate plays Jen, a single mom trying to keep her life afloat as others, including Linda Cardellini’s character Judy, continue to push holes in it. She is also the executive producer of the series. G / O Media may earn a commission We love and support Christina and respect her privacy as she is taking the time and space she needs right now, Netflix and CBS Studios said in a joint statement to THR. In addition to Dead to me, Applegate is known for her roles in Presenter, Don’t tell mom the babysitters are dead, and Married with children.

