Carlsbad teen’s directorial debut fits Hollywood dreams

CARLSBAD A local teenage girl made her directorial debut on August 2 with the release of the movie Mixed Signals.

Kobe Cowell, 18, has been targeting the small and big screen since she was 5 when she appeared in a musical. Since then, she has been addicted to the art of performance.

Over the past decade, Cowell has appeared in commercials and episodes for College Humor, a Los Angeles-based internet comedy company. Currently, Cowell is waiting to see if his pilot episode of a Cartoon Network show will be picked up again.

And over the past six months, Cowell has directed and edited her first student film, which she screened for friends and family at Cinepolis in La Costa.

As a child, Cowell’s mother encouraged her to try acting in a musical. It was the opportunity to sing, dance and perform, and Cowell ran with it.

My first show was Annie and I fell in love with the stage, Cowell said. I did shows and musicals.

She and her mother soon learned that child actors were in demand, so the two were heading to Hollywood for auditions and callbacks, learning the ropes of the industry. Over the years, Cowell has appeared in a number of national and regional commercials.

She then found a niche with several appearances on University humor, an online comedy company, while starring alongside names such as Brad Garrett, Jennifer Morrison and Weird Al Yankovic. In 2017, she auditioned for Cadet in charge, an animated show, and Cartoon Network picked up the pilot episode (see video below).

Cowell said she trained for voice acting, an aspect she adores, so that she could play the role of the main character Cadet. She auditioned in early 2017, then everything fell silent.

Months later she got a callback and auditioned again, but again had to wait to find out if she landed the role. Months later, while in class, Cowell’s mother texted her to tell her she got the part.

In April 2018, Cowell traveled to Los Angeles for a four-hour recording session. The show aired in February and has nearly 3 million views on YouTube.

Hope it gets picked up, Cowell said. The response from social media has been good. Even if nothing happens, I am grateful for the experience.

But things in Hollywood can take forever, so Cowell figured the series wouldn’t be optional for a series. The pandemic played a role, but now Cowell is moving forward with his academics and personal projects.

This year, she was the first Carlsbad high school student to be inducted into the International Thespian Society, her father said. She also relied on Mixed Signals to pursue her passion for creative work.

The film is about a sister whose brother is missing and she searches for him, Cowell said. It’s a sci-fi thriller with horror elements, she added.

For what we had, we had a fantastic turnout, Cowell said. I think that made everyone more excited for what the finished project will be.

Graduating in 2020 from Carlsbad High, Cowells’ next step is to continue her studies at MiraCosta College, but also plans to step up auditions for her next role.