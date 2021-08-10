Bonnaroo 2021 requires COVID vaccination or negative COVID-19 test





The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival implemented a policy on Tuesday requiring festival-goers in 2021 to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter “Centeroo,” the heart of the event’s vast grounds. In a statement posted to social media, the festival encouraged ticket holders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. “The safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority,” the statement read, adding: “The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, the 19th. August.” Unvaccinated people must submit a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of entering “Centeroo,” the hub offering a majority of Bonnaroo entertainment and dispensers. They will do this in the “Plaza” medical tents placed in the expansive festival campgrounds and, upon approval, will receive a “Health Check Bracelet” to allow entry throughout the weekend. For those who lose their immunization records or miss the 72-hour window, Bonnaroo will offer rapid tests in all medical tents for $ 40. If a participant is positive, they will take a second free test for confirmation. All participants with confirmed positive cases will have their festival wristbands removed and will be asked to collect their belongings and leave the site immediately. They will also receive a card with instructions on how to request a refund. Festival organizers are asking unvaccinated festival-goers to wear a mask at all times in Bonnaroo and masks will be required for anyone entering confined spaces such as the plaza barns and the general store. Just months after the return of traditional large-scale concerts, the terrain has rapidly changed under the live music industry in recent weeks as the Delta variant becomes a growing concern. Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival last month called for requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests for all attendees of the four-day event. Nashville singer-songwriter Jason Isbell made national news this week after announcing he would implement a similar policy at all of his 2021 concerts, including eight nights at the Ryman Auditorium. The Nashville 5 Spot and City Winery sites have adopted vaccination or negative testing policies for upcoming shows, while other clubs plan to meet vaccination requirements this week; Concert giant Live Nation rolled out a policy late last week that allows artists to require proof of vaccination or a negative test result for upcoming tours. On Bonnaroo’s social media channels, fan response to the decision has been overwhelmingly positive, but not without criticism. Then the Bonnaroo crowd awaits the release of the full festival schedule on Thursday. Bonnaroo will take place September 2-5 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, approximately 60 miles south of Nashville. VACCINE CARDS:Have you lost your COVID-19 vaccination record? It’s easy to get a new one. This is a developing story. Come back to Tennessean.com for more information.

